Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500: Bears Ignoring The Fed's GDP Forecast May Get Taken To The Cleaners

Jun. 15, 2023 1:32 PM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), SP500DIA, DJI, NDX, QQQ, SPY, MSFT, NVDA3 Comments
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Fed held rates steady at the June FOMC meeting, but left the door open for more rate hikes.
  • The bigger takeaway was the confirmation of the underlying strength in the U.S. economy, which we view as a tailwind for stocks.
  • Stock market bears are on the wrong side of the ongoing S&P 500 rally, clinging to a failed doom-and-gloom narrative with more upsides ahead.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »
Woman underneath wave of laundry

Ryan McVay/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Following a string of ten consecutive rate hikes since last year, the Fed finally held the benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25% at the June FOMC meeting. With the latest May CPI coming in at 4% earlier this week, the understanding is that

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.87K Followers
Expert market insight that gets the direction right

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.