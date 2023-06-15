Ryan McVay/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Following a string of ten consecutive rate hikes since last year, the Fed finally held the benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25% at the June FOMC meeting. With the latest May CPI coming in at 4% earlier this week, the understanding is that significantly higher rates may not be necessary for the disinflationary process to continue toward the 2% inflation target.

At the same time, the big talking point emerging from the meeting was the Fed's apparent hawkish tone, leaving the door open for further tightening. That said, what isn't getting enough attention is the upgrade to the economic growth outlook, with the Fed more than doubling its 2023 U.S. GDP forecast to 1.0% from a prior 0.4% estimate, effectively brushing aside concerns of a recession.

As it relates to stocks, this backdrop of firming macro conditions alongside easing inflation and stabilizing interest rates is a big reason the S&P 500 is trading at a 13-month high and up 25% from its 2022 lows. We've been in the bullish camp and can reaffirm our call for more upside going forward.

Seeking Alpha

Bears Keep Getting It Wrong

Call it a pause, a hold, or a skip; the reality here is that the latest Fed action represents a major turning point in the policy cycle. We can argue about semantics, but this "pivot" in our book reflects otherwise impressive progress by the Fed in taming inflation many did not believe could or would happen this quickly.

Indeed, the consensus up until a few weeks ago was for a hike at this last Fed meeting, with a large portion of the market still convinced inflation is a problem and rates need to move much higher. This has been a misguided view and poor bearish thesis for anyone expecting a crash lower in the S&P 500 since it hit $3,500 last October.

What we've seen is that doom-and-gloomers are on the wrong side of several market themes and are struggling to accept the turn of events. This is the same group that projected surging unemployment with an economic hard landing, and a crash in corporate earnings would be here by now, which have all failed to materialize.

So when we look at the scenario in that light, it's not hard to understand how stocks have repriced higher through an environment of less uncertainty and better than expected macro conditions.

source: tradingeconomics

Bears Are Fighting The Fed

The post FOMC setup here is simple. Bears are pointing to the possibility of further higher rates as the big "aha" moment, clinging to the same tired narrative from last year, where every single hike was supposed to crash the economy.

We'll accept that from the breathtaking rally in recent weeks with the S&P 500 up 6% just this month, some consolidation of recent gains is fair, but nothing to undermine the underlying bullish momentum.

On the other hand, bulls can take solace that the factors that actually drive stock prices, being economic growth and corporate earnings, are trending in the right direction, supporting more positive momentum over the next several months.

We make the case that the stronger GDP outlook for the rest of 2023 is the more important development that will keep stocks supported, balancing any consequences of a tick higher in interest rates from here.

source: Federal Reserve

Again, we want to stress the importance of that GPD update, where the difference of 60 basis points higher to 1.0% in just three months has some major implications.

First, the Fed is saying it doesn't see a recession on the horizon, which may come as a surprise to anyone that sold into that idea since last year.

Second, there is some reckoning for others to acknowledge this cycle represents a historical exception to many other examples where rate hikes "always" led to an economic contraction. It's cliche, but the evidence now points to this time being different, which we relate to the unique post-pandemic pricing dynamics that were less structural than previously feared.

Third, with total U.S. GDP at approximately $26 trillion in 2022, the incremental growth for 2023 compared to the March projection adds around $150 billion in value to the economy. While not all of that is directly relevant to the revenue and earnings of companies, a more positive number is a tailwind for the operating environment of major corporations.

The point here is to say that investors should not be concerned about another 25bps rate hike or two, because it would be reflective of solid economic conditions.

By this measure, it's the stock market bears that are "fighting the Fed" looking for that allusive economic hard landing as necessary to undermine the stock market, which has become a less and less likely scenario.

What Happens Next?

We previously set a Q2 S&P 500 price target of $4500. While that level is around 3% from here, we'll admit it would be a stretch to get there in just the next two weeks, so we'll push back that timetable into Q3.

The next big data point for investors to watch will likely be the June CPI report, set to be released on July 12. The possibility that inflation comes in cold/lower than expected could help keep the Fed in its "pause" mode and resetting expectations for any further rate hikes.

At the same time, bears will need to light a candle for good luck and pray for a hot CPI with some real signs inflation is re-accelerating, which we view as unlikely. The reason for that goes back to the components within the CPI that have been stubbornly elevated, namely used cars and shelter as core components.

Here we can point to data suggesting the CPI measurement of shelter has lagged the trend of falling housing prices, but should converge lower into the second half of the year. There is also room for car prices to correct lower, with the spike in recent months, making way for a cooling-off period with the impact of a significant climb in inventory helping to balance the market.

Ultimately, we believe more favorable news on the inflation front may work as a positive catalyst for even stronger risk sentiment, helping to push stock prices higher.

We can also start thinking about Q2 earnings season. The takeaway from Q1 was the widespread theme of companies beating expectations, and we believe a repeat could be in the cards given the resilient level of economic activity with leadership from mega-cap tech names.

Why We're Bullish On Stocks

Overall, we see stocks as attractive looking ahead into 2024 that could be defined by a resurgence of growth at both the macro and corporate earnings level. With inflation moving closer and closer to the Fed's target, the possibility of a rate cut into next year based on anchored inflation expectations would represent a strong backdrop for margins and profitability, while consumers benefit from easing inflationary pressures.

The data we're looking at suggests a consensus for the S&P 500 2024 bottom-up EPS at $247.31, up 12% from the 2023 trend as an aggregate of all companies in the index.

This level implies the S&P 500 is trading at a 1-year forward P/E multiple around 17.5x, which is very reasonable given the circumstances, with room for multiples expansion and even revisions higher to these same earnings estimates.

A weaker Dollar and stabilizing long-term rates are also positive factors in our outlook. Trends in China along with conditions in Europe support a view for a macro rebound out of what has been more volatile conditions over the past year.

The next stage in the rally could be marked by expanding breadth with the participation of more cyclical industries including industrials, energy and materials. This would imply that recent outperformers including tech names like Nvidia Corp (NVDA) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT) that have captured the AI-momentum wave could see some consolidation of recent gains, making way for new sectors to catch-up.

In other words, we don't see a bubble, and calling the rally a "melt up" to imply a pending reversal lower is likely also unjustified. A return in the S&P 500 back to its all-time high is on the table sooner rather than later in our opinion.

source: FactSet

Final Thoughts

It's clear to us that bulls are in control, and we see plenty of opportunities in the market to be selective. An investing strategy built around a diversified portfolio such as the S&P 500 is well-positioned for the long-run, can likely generate positive returns going forward.

The last thing we want to be called is a "perma-bull". We're bullish right now- but also willing to adjust our forecasts if the data justifies it. To turn tactically bearish, we'd need to see a deterioration of the labor market as a headwind for consumer spending, which has been the foundation for the rally thus far.

The wildcard to any forecast remains the volatile situation in Eastern Europe that is worth monitoring. Significantly higher energy prices, with oil above $110 for any number of reasons, would also undermine the macro backdrop and easing inflation outlook.