HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 15, 2023
HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript June 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charlie Bowman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Julius Ivancsits - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Welcome to HEXO Corp.'s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today is Charlie Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer of HEXO Corp.; and Julius Ivancsits, Chief Financial Officer of HEXO. Please note that all financial information is provided in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated, and that a copy of the Q3 results can be accessed on SEDAR and EDGAR. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Charlie Bowman, President and CEO of HEXO. Please go ahead, sir.

Charlie Bowman

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our call. As you know, this is our last earnings call as a public company. Yesterday, shareholders voted in an overwhelming majority to approve the arrangement agreement with Tilray Brands with over 90% voting in favor.

With that in mind, before we dive into our results for the quarter, I wanted to start with a quick look back over the last 12 months. We will then detail a few of the developments from the quarter and as well we'll walk through HEXO's financial results.

First, over a little year ago, Julius and I assumed the CFO and CEO roles at HEXO. At that time, HEXO faced significant challenges, including a debt leverage, liquidity constraints, excessive inventory, excessive overhead costs, acquisitions were not integrated into the parent organization. In short, the company was grappling with a host of financials and operational issues. And I think it's fair to say we were on the verge of insolvency.

However, over the last 12

