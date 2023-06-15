Tanatpon Chaweewat/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we put ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) in the spotlight. This somewhat unique healthcare concern has some impressive sales growth projected over the next few years and the stock seems to have some momentum, as the shares have doubled over the past year. Can the rally continue? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. is based in Ramsey, NJ. The company manufactures and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The shares trade near four bucks a share and sport an approximate market capitalization of $890 million.

ADMA Biologics continue to expand its footprint. In February, an eighth ADMA BioCenters plasma collection facility was approved by the FDA. This is the fifth collection center added to the ADMA Biologics network since the start of 2022.

These collection centers are key component of the ADMA's manufacturing process. The company's goal is to have ten of the plasma collection centers online nationwide by the end of 2023. This will be one year ahead of the company's original goal articulated in 2021.

The company has a couple of key products on the market starting with BIVIGAM which is approved for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency or PI. This includes a wide variety of afflictions like Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, severe combined immunodeficiencies and X-linked agammaglobulinemia as well congenital agammaglobulinemia. There are approximately 250,000 PI patients diagnosed and living in the U.S. BIVIGRAM was approved by the FDA in May of 2019.

ASCENIV™ is an Intravenous Immune Globulin drug product for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency Disease in adults and adolescents (12 to 17 years of age) that was approved by the FDA in 2019.

These products can now be stored at room temperature for four weeks during the first 24 months of the 36-month approved shelf life (shelf life was extended by the FDA from 24 months to 36 months in 2022). ADMA Biologics also produces Nabi-HB. This product is prepared from blood plasma donated by individuals with high amounts of Hepatitis B antibodies.

First Quarter Results:

The company reported first quarter results on May 10th. The company had a GAAP loss of three cents a share as revenues soared nearly 96% on a year-over-year basis to $57 million. Both top and bottom line numbers were slightly over expectations. ADMA Biologics also generated $2.5 million in adjusted EBITDA in the quarter. This is first time ADMA has generated positive quarterly adjusted EBITDA as a public company and leadership hailed it as a notable milestone.

Management stated their full year revenue guidance calls for sales to be at least $220 million for FY2023, $250 million for FY2024 and $300 million for FY2025. Leadership believes the company will be able to achieve gross margins in the range of 40-50% and net income margins in the range of 20-30% starting in FY2024. Leadership also noted that "During the first quarter, we made progress in advancing new growth initiatives that could allow ADMA to potentially exceed 2024 and 2025 financial targets." Therefore, forward sales guidance could prove conservative.

These improvements including manufacturing ASCENIV at a large scale (4400 liters) for the first time, and that should positively impact margins. The company has also efforts centered on label expansion for both ASCENIV and BIVIGRAM ongoing as well as initiatives centered on improving plasma yields.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Over the past three months, Raymond James ($5.00 price target), H.C. Wainwright ($4.50 price target) and Mizuho Securities ($6 price target) have all reissued Buy ratings on ADMA Biologics.

Approximately five percent of the outstanding float is currently held short. There has been no activity in the stock so far in 2023. The CFO and CEO of the company bought a bit over $100,000 worth of shares in aggregate in December.

Here is how management described the company's liquidity at the end of the first quarter within their earnings press release:

ADMA had working capital of $227.4 million, primarily consisting of $164.0 million of inventory, cash and cash equivalents of $69.2 million and $26.5 million of accounts receivable, partially offset by current liabilities of $36.7 million."

The company last raised capital late in 2022, when it collected approximately $60 million worth of proceeds via a secondary offering.

Verdict:

The analyst firm consensus has ADMA Biologics, Inc. losing nine cents a share in FY2023 as revenues rise more than 45% to just over $225 million. They see the company posting a profit of seven cents a share in FY2024 on sales growth in the mid-teens.

The company has delivered impressive growth over the past year and profitability is on the near-term horizon. The company's balance sheet appears solid as well. ADMA is fastest growing provider of immune globulin in the United States and the plasma market is an approximate $10 billion annual business here. The problem is the stock, after doubling, is reflecting this progress and appears fairly valued here.

While I like the long-term outlook for ADMA, the stock could very well have a "consolidation phase" of some duration to digest its gains over the past 12 months. Therefore, while I will keep my core holding in ADMA via covered call positions; I am not adding to that stake at current trading levels.