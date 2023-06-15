Stocks Are In Fantasyland As The Fed Sees A Sufficiently Restrictive World

Kate Smith

The Fed delivered a more hawkish message than expected at the June meeting, provided through the dot plot, which showed more rate hikes while increasing their inflation outlook. The news is that monetary policy will be restrictive for some time. This will not be suitable for any risk asset class, let alone stocks that have seen valuation reach Fantasyland type of valuations, especially when compared to bonds.

The summary of economic projections shows the overnight rate rising to 5.6% in 2023 from 5.1% at the March meeting. Additionally, the Fed sees core PCE rising to 3.9% this year from 3.6%. This suggests that it will take more rate hikes to start pulling down the sticky inflation rate and, more importantly, a more restrictive monetary policy.

Additionally, it doesn't improve in 2024, with core inflation expected to fall to 2.6%, unchanged from March. Meanwhile, the Fed Funds rate is projected to be at 4.6% in 2024, up from 4.3% in March.

When subtracting the core PCE rate from the Fed's projected 5.6% terminal rate would suggest a real rate of 1.7% in 2023 and 2% in 2024. These policy rates are consistent with what is deemed sufficiently restrictive monetary policy. The hint here is that if inflation doesn't start to make progress towards the Fed 2023 outlook, there could be a third rate hike to come in 2023 to get that real rate for 2023 up to 1.95%.

What's surprising in these values is that for now, the Fed expects 2024 to be more restrictive in real terms than 2023, which is likely to ensure that inflation continues to decline to the Fed's target by 2025.

Again, the appearance of the rate cut in 2024 is merely an adjustment for the falling 2024 inflation rate and is not likely to be stimulative to the economy if inflation falls as the Fed projects. If inflation doesn't fall as expected, then one would assume those rate cuts would be removed and adjusted higher.

Also, the Fed dot plot reveals the Fed is now thinking that the economy's neutral rate may be a bit higher than previously expected. The longer run rate is targeted at 2.5%, but the central tendency notes a range of 2.5% to 2.8%, implying that the neutral rate may be higher. Therefore, when it comes time to bring rates down, the Fed may not have to cut rates by very much.

Long-Term Rates Are Too Low

This means that nominal rates based on these projections for both interest rates and inflation suggest that current nominal rates are likely to be low. If the Fed views rates that core PCE will be 3.9% in 2023, then most of the yield curve is trading at or slightly below the inflation rate in 2023, while only modestly positive for 2024.

What is surprising is that, since 1975, the 30-year rate has only traded below the core PCE rate only currently. Before 2020, the 30-year rate consistently remained above the core PCE rate, sometimes exceeding it by as much as 9.3%. To reach the current core PCE inflation rate of 4.7%, the 30-year rate would need to increase by nearly 90 bps. If the Fed's target for PCE of 3.9% is reached by the end of 2023, and the 30-year rate rises to 4.7%, the 30-year would be approximately 80 bps higher than the Fed's projected core PCE rate, aligning the spread more closely with its historical average of 1.3% since 2012.

A similar case could be made for the 10-year rate, trading nearly 1% below the current core PCE rate. Since 2012, the 10-year, on average, has traded about 60 bps higher than core PCE, so if core PCE is 3.9% by year-end, the 10-year should be trading around 4.3%.

This means that yields are currently too low and that both nominal and real rates need to rise further, and probably beyond their October highs, to be restrictive enough to bring inflation down and keep going lower. Most of the headline inflation has come down due to energy prices; if energy prices rise, those headline numbers will start to increase again because core inflation PCE has been static. According to the Fed, core inflation will start coming down over the next six months, and maybe that will happen. But still, even if it comes down to the Fed's target, nominal rates appear too low.

Risky Time To Bet On Stocks Long Term

The problem with stocks is that they are already costly compared to real rates. The one-year forward earnings yield of the S&P 500, less the 5-yr TIP rate (real rate), is now just 3.74%, the lowest of this cycle and the lowest value since 2002.

Ultimately, as nominal rates rise and real rates with them, markets will be faced with becoming increasingly overvalued versus bonds or will begin to see those spreads revert to the mean, which means stocks fall to adjust for the higher rates.

If the Fed intends to really raise rates another two times this year and then keep rates sufficiently restrictive for the next two to three years to ensure that core inflation comes down, then it means that bond yields will have to go higher and stay higher for longer, making this period for stocks a very risky one.