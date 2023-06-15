Stocks Are In Fantasyland As The Fed Sees A Sufficiently Restrictive World
Summary
- The Fed outlined its plan to raise rates two more times in 2023.
- This will push real yields close to 2%, making them sufficiently restrictive.
- This is bad news for all risk assets.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Reading The Markets get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The Fed delivered a more hawkish message than expected at the June meeting, provided through the dot plot, which showed more rate hikes while increasing their inflation outlook. The news is that monetary policy will be restrictive for some time. This will not be suitable for any risk asset class, let alone stocks that have seen valuation reach Fantasyland type of valuations, especially when compared to bonds.
The summary of economic projections shows the overnight rate rising to 5.6% in 2023 from 5.1% at the March meeting. Additionally, the Fed sees core PCE rising to 3.9% this year from 3.6%. This suggests that it will take more rate hikes to start pulling down the sticky inflation rate and, more importantly, a more restrictive monetary policy.
Additionally, it doesn't improve in 2024, with core inflation expected to fall to 2.6%, unchanged from March. Meanwhile, the Fed Funds rate is projected to be at 4.6% in 2024, up from 4.3% in March.
When subtracting the core PCE rate from the Fed's projected 5.6% terminal rate would suggest a real rate of 1.7% in 2023 and 2% in 2024. These policy rates are consistent with what is deemed sufficiently restrictive monetary policy. The hint here is that if inflation doesn't start to make progress towards the Fed 2023 outlook, there could be a third rate hike to come in 2023 to get that real rate for 2023 up to 1.95%.
What's surprising in these values is that for now, the Fed expects 2024 to be more restrictive in real terms than 2023, which is likely to ensure that inflation continues to decline to the Fed's target by 2025.
Again, the appearance of the rate cut in 2024 is merely an adjustment for the falling 2024 inflation rate and is not likely to be stimulative to the economy if inflation falls as the Fed projects. If inflation doesn't fall as expected, then one would assume those rate cuts would be removed and adjusted higher.
Also, the Fed dot plot reveals the Fed is now thinking that the economy's neutral rate may be a bit higher than previously expected. The longer run rate is targeted at 2.5%, but the central tendency notes a range of 2.5% to 2.8%, implying that the neutral rate may be higher. Therefore, when it comes time to bring rates down, the Fed may not have to cut rates by very much.
Long-Term Rates Are Too Low
This means that nominal rates based on these projections for both interest rates and inflation suggest that current nominal rates are likely to be low. If the Fed views rates that core PCE will be 3.9% in 2023, then most of the yield curve is trading at or slightly below the inflation rate in 2023, while only modestly positive for 2024.
What is surprising is that, since 1975, the 30-year rate has only traded below the core PCE rate only currently. Before 2020, the 30-year rate consistently remained above the core PCE rate, sometimes exceeding it by as much as 9.3%. To reach the current core PCE inflation rate of 4.7%, the 30-year rate would need to increase by nearly 90 bps. If the Fed's target for PCE of 3.9% is reached by the end of 2023, and the 30-year rate rises to 4.7%, the 30-year would be approximately 80 bps higher than the Fed's projected core PCE rate, aligning the spread more closely with its historical average of 1.3% since 2012.
A similar case could be made for the 10-year rate, trading nearly 1% below the current core PCE rate. Since 2012, the 10-year, on average, has traded about 60 bps higher than core PCE, so if core PCE is 3.9% by year-end, the 10-year should be trading around 4.3%.
This means that yields are currently too low and that both nominal and real rates need to rise further, and probably beyond their October highs, to be restrictive enough to bring inflation down and keep going lower. Most of the headline inflation has come down due to energy prices; if energy prices rise, those headline numbers will start to increase again because core inflation PCE has been static. According to the Fed, core inflation will start coming down over the next six months, and maybe that will happen. But still, even if it comes down to the Fed's target, nominal rates appear too low.
Risky Time To Bet On Stocks Long Term
The problem with stocks is that they are already costly compared to real rates. The one-year forward earnings yield of the S&P 500, less the 5-yr TIP rate (real rate), is now just 3.74%, the lowest of this cycle and the lowest value since 2002.
Ultimately, as nominal rates rise and real rates with them, markets will be faced with becoming increasingly overvalued versus bonds or will begin to see those spreads revert to the mean, which means stocks fall to adjust for the higher rates.
If the Fed intends to really raise rates another two times this year and then keep rates sufficiently restrictive for the next two to three years to ensure that core inflation comes down, then it means that bond yields will have to go higher and stay higher for longer, making this period for stocks a very risky one.
Join Reading The Markets Risk-Free With A Two-Week Trial!
(*The Free Trial offer is not available in the App store)
Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise delivering stock ideas and market updates, and looking for opportunities.
We use a repeated and detailed process of watching the fundamental trends, technical charts, and options trading data. The process helps isolate and determine where a stock, sector, or market may be heading over various time frames.
This article was written by
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on long-only macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.