PayPal Stock Is Off Almost 80% From Its Highs: Bull And Bear Cases Examined

Jun. 15, 2023 3:08 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)ADYEY, EBAY, FI, GPN, V1 Comment
Thomas Lott profile picture
Thomas Lott
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PayPal reported solid earnings last quarter and raised full year guidance.
  • Still, the stock fell on the report as Q2 revenue is expected to grow only 7%, from over 10% in Q1.
  • The stock is remarkably down almost 80% from its highs just a couple of years ago.
  • We have struggled to get comfortable owning PYPL given its escalating levels of stock based comp and diminishing growth.
  • But for those willing to ignore these costs, PYPL looks cheap at 13x earnings and could trade up 50%+ from here.  We still prefer GPN.
PayPal To Cut Staff By 7% In Coming Weeks

Justin Sullivan

Quick Overview

We owned PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in funds we managed from 2018 to 2021. We were constantly impressed with its growth and management but sold it after a huge run-up in the shares in 2021.

We revisited the

PayPal Slide

PayPal IR

PayPal chart

Bloomberg

Q1 PayPal EPS summary

PayPal IR

PYPL Branded Share

MS Research/Census Bureau

ecommerce growth

Census Bureau/CO Reports/MS

PYPL capitalization

Author Spreadsheet/Co Reports

PYPL Growth

PayPal IR

Financial Model PYPL

Author Spreadsheet / Company Reports

Valuation Scenarios PayPal

Author Spreadsheet / Company Reports

This article was written by

This article was written by

Thomas Lott profile picture
Thomas Lott
12.59K Followers


I am a former hedge fund portfolio manager who trades for my personal account. I espouse Graham and Dodd/Buffett style investing, always on the lookout for high-quality equities at attractive valuations. A graduate of Vanderbilt University with an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, I lived in NYC for a decade before relocating to the Charlotte, NC area with my family.

I am collaborating with NJ Value Investor on my Marketplace service Cash Flow Compounders.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

May sell 60 puts on PYPL

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

