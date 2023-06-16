Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crestwood Equity Partners Preferreds: 9% Yield, Strong Investor Protection

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Crestwood Equity Partners LP preferred shares yield 9.24% and have stronger investor protections than most preferreds.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 11%, and net income surged 87% in Q1 2023.
  • Management expects even higher Free Cash Flow in the 2nd half of 2023, which will be allocated to further debt paydown and leverage reduction.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »

Aerial View Of Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Grass

onurdongel

Are you an income investor, looking for attractive dividends with good coverage?

If you don't own any preferred stocks, it makes sense for you to check them out - preferred stocks usually have better dividend coverage than common stocks.

Map

CEQP site

custmr

CEQP site

profile

qntmnln

div

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

dvcvg

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

dcf

CEQP site

ttm

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

sgmnts

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

gdce

CEQP site

capex

CEQP site

roe

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

debt lvg

CEQP site

debt ladder

CEQP site

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. Our portfolio's average yield is over 9%.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of high yield income vehicles, many of which are still selling below their Net Asset and redemption values in 2023.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
37.72K Followers
Target 5-10% yields backed by solid earnings for better portfolio income.

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEQP.P either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.