Ford Motor Company (F) Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference (Transcript)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference June 15, 2023 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

John Lawler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

Emmanuel Rosner

Alright. Good morning, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us for this third and final day of our Deutsche Bank's Global Automotive Conference. My name is Emmanuel Rosner, and I'm the lead U.S. Autos and Auto Tech Analyst here at Deutsche Bank.

I'm extremely pleased to be welcoming with us this morning, the Ford Motor Company. Ford Motor Company is obviously an iconic American Automaker and Global Automaker that needs no introduction. The company held its Capital Markets Day, was it just last week, couple of weeks ago, during which the leadership team provided comprehensive overview of the Ford+ transformation plan, highlighting key initiatives around growth and cost reductions and outlining the company's path to its midterm and long-term targets for the three new vehicle segments, which are Ford Blue, Model e and Ford Pro. And so we're extremely pleased to be joined this morning to discuss all this by John Lawler, who's the CFO of the company. John, thanks for being here.

John Lawler

Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Emmanuel Rosner

So maybe just to kick things off and before we dive a little bit later into your, you know, the strategy. Let’s speak a little bit about the industry conditions you're operating in? Can you provide us an update on latest industry operating conditions you've seen so far? Are you still experiencing any disruptions, because of parts shortages? How's the production environment going?

John Lawler

Yes. So we are seeing disruptions due to supply availability, but it's much less than it was in the past. There's still hiccups and chips -- high demand chips that's happening. And the other thing that we're seeing is that as the water level overall is rising and production is coming back, we're seeing some of the suppliers that are not chip-related, having issues, keeping up, ramping up to average per week volumes, max per week volumes and so we're working through some of those issues. And I think that's still part of a overhang from COVID and the fact that factories weren't running at that rate, maintenance wasn't necessarily where it should be, labor shortages, et cetera. But we're working through that and it's getting much better.

Emmanuel Rosner

That's good to hear. Now let's shift maybe to the demand side of the equation. Have you seen any signs of weakening consumer demands so far in the market, the order books holding and more importantly, are they continuing to build up?

John Lawler

So we are seeing demand. It's still robust. We're seeing great demand for our vehicles, especially our new vehicles that we have in the marketplace, so that's been strong. The other thing is we're seeing is pricing has held up pretty well through Q2. I think there’s still the potential as we go through the year that we could see some price coming off in the second-half. But so far this year through second quarter, it's remained relatively robust than [Technical Difficulty]

Emmanuel Rosner

So that was my next question in terms of equal pricing for you, but also for the industry. So you're saying average transaction prices holding for now. We've heard for a while, I guess, as part of the strategy from you and the automakers that maybe dealer margins would be the first ones to moderate? How much of this has played out so far? And has that been a push into industry pricing?

John Lawler

Yes. So we are seeing prices come down a bit, which we expected, but it's marginal. It's not a big reduction. We are seeing dealer margins coming in as well and you're seeing incentives go up a bit from the OEMs. So right now, inventories are still, I think, in a good spot. Demand is increasing in some sectors in some places, new products, et cetera. We're seeing that on our Super Duty. We've got a great order bank on our new transit, et cetera. So what I would say is that the consumer is hanging in there pretty well. Industry is hanging in there through [Technical Difficulty].

Emmanuel Rosner

Great to hear. So let's shift maybe to then your Ford+ strategy, which was given a great detail. You recently hosted this Capital Markets in Detroit, you laid out plans for growth and cost reduction for each of the segments. First, just to better understand, what are the volume assumptions embedded in your 2026 target and the plans for Blue, Model e and Ford Pro?

John Lawler

So when you look at that, our volume projections for Ford, they're in the low-5, say, to yourself, I think it's 5.6. You'd say to yourself, well, how are you going to do that from where your run rate is today? I think there's something that we need to understand there. To go back to 2019 and you look at the $17 million industry we're running at, we're about 5.2. So that growth rate is largely going to be in BEVs. It's not a significant step function higher. You'll see a different mix. But you have to go back to the normalized run rate. We've been in a depressed industry lately.

So when you look at where the run rate was last year and you look up to that walk up in ‘26, you say, wow, that's a significant increase. You got to go back and normalize it to what the run rate was before COVID production is coming back as we talked about and you get up to an industry of about $17 million it's a much more balanced increase in the overall total volume going forward. And that's going to come through our BEVs where we have growth, said, about $26 million will be at $2 million.

But when you think about that, we're going to have products beyond what we have today. We have the lightning, we have wacky and we have the electric transit band, right? Now we'll get the ‘26. We'll have the new pickup truck. We'll have the three roll BEV, we'll have the Explorer in Europe and other nameplates that we haven't announced yet. So you see that growth coming in, in BEN, you see that balance and see the overall growth for this.

Emmanuel Rosner

I guess just to be a little bit more specific, because I understand the EV and essentially a lot of it is the white space and the models you mentioned. But just so basically speak about returning to historical volume on the combustion engine, but I think since then, Europe, South America, China have shrunk all for you. So it's really you don't have the footprint towards over the aspirations that you used to have. And you might need some meaningful share gains in the U.S., basically. Is that a fair statement? Or how do I think about your volume aspirations, I guess, by segment?

John Lawler

Yes. So when you look at the Blue segment, we still think there's growth there. We think there's growth in the near-term in Blue. We've got great iconic vehicles. 60% of our volumes will be new ‘24. So that's going to carry us through. We've got tremendous strength in Bronco, F Series, Super Duty is new, right? Now Super Duty is part of Pro, but it’s a gas vehicle that continues to have strength. So there'll be strength there for the Pro business. So we see that there's growth in ICE for the next few years before we get to the tipping point. And we now know that at some point, ICE is going to start coming down. But we don't see it in the next couple of years. We see strength there. Mustang continues to be strong. We have an all new Mustang coming out, [Indiscernible] are new. So I think the combination of our fresh product lineup, the iconic products we have, high demand in those segments. We see growth in the Blue business over the next couple of years.

Emmanuel Rosner

Understood. So last thing on Blue, which is your -- I guess, combustion engine business for consumers, you're targeting 10% margins by 2026, which is fairly, I guess, unprecedented, I guess, in Ford's history. Can you point to specific actions that are in the plans to accomplish this? And in particular, think your walk had 8 points of margin improvement in contribution cost and structural cost. So what will account for this?

John Lawler

Well, you talked about first let me start with the margin being unprecedented. But if you look at the -- what we've done over the last few years to restructure that business here in North America and overseas, you start to see how we can do that. I think when we got out of sedans, everybody was asking, what are you doing? And we said, look, this is a good business decision, and that's played out. We're in the vehicles right now that have pricing power and have high demand. It's our iconic brands, and there's margins in there. Now when you look at the cost structure, it was, it’s an 8 point lock in cost to ‘26.

So if you look at that, we think about 3 points of that's going to come out of material cost. And about half of that's going to be the work we're doing to improve our processes, improve the flow through the supply base, et cetera. And we think the other half of that, so about 1.5 of the 3 points is going to come through design changes, spec changes, complexity reduction, more efficient operations overall with the design and the cost of the vehicle.

Warranty is about a point there's 4 points, which will be in that contribution cost area. So we've got 4 points of structural cost. And that's because we're really focused on being very efficient with our capital, being very careful as we take out complexity that, that actually yields lower investment costs, not only CapEx, but the engineering we need to put in and so forth. And then of course, as we start to see the growth in EVs and the growth in Pro, that'll take up a larger part of the structural cost. So that's how you're going to get to the 8 points improvement in cost structure in Blue.

And then it's again, it's about just relentlessly studying the objectives, executing, plan, do check, act, really driving and being focused in on that cost production, quality and cost are the number one and number two objectives in the company, and that's what the management team is focused.

Emmanuel Rosner

Let me ask you, I guess, still on this topic, I think, many times, you and Jim Farley have sort of spoken about these potential $7 billion cost gap versus what could be, if run in a well. Who you are benchmarking yourself against to get to this kind of opportunity? Because I mean just on the face of it, GM probably maybe earns a couple of billion dollars more in North America maybe. So I guess who is the player where you can get to $7 billion more in this existing business?

John Lawler

Yes. So you can't look at it just at the bottom line. I think you need to look at highest revenue afford, lowest margin in the last few years, since we have the highest cost. You have to adjust for the mix, you have to adjust revenue basis, and we've done that. And so we've benchmarked everyone in detail to understand how competitive we are across all the elements of the business. And it's really allowed us to focus the management team on the fact that this is a real opportunity for the company in delivering that it’s foundational to us moving forward and getting to the types of returns that we expect to deliver for our investors.

Emmanuel Rosner

The Ford Blue walk also assumes 6 points of price moderation through 2026, which would really only be a couple of $1,000 price decline on average. Is this conservative or realistic enough in light of how much prices have risen in the last few years?

John Lawler

Yes. We think it's realistic, if you look at the consumer, when you think about where they were per-COVID, so 2019, look at their monthly payment as a percent of disposable household income, it was about 13% of their disposable income on average. That's forwarded to today, and we've seen inflation in costs and our prices, but wages have also increased. Today, it costs the consumer about 15% of the disposable monthly income. So if you think about it and say, well, it's going to revert back to that 13%, that's about $3,000 transaction price or about $50 a month. So that's why we see that within Blue.

We see right now over that period of time Pro having some pricing power this year, we see our BEV business, EV business being about flat this year. And then we see prices coming down in Blue as we go through the second-half of the year.

Emmanuel Rosner

Shifting to Model e, which is your EV business, there are several margin targets you've laid out, including getting to contribution margin breakeven on the current generation EV by year end this year, and then positive EV -- EBIT margin for the first generation EV by the end of next year. And then 8% EV margin overall by late 2020 on the second generation product. So let's unpack this a little bit more. Can you walk through the first piece, which is getting to contribution margin, breakeven, by year-end on literally the existing products that you are manufacturing today. How will you accomplish that?

John Lawler

So when you look at our vehicles today, we thought it was very important to be a first mover, and it's proving out to be what we expected it to be. 60%-plus of those consumers are new to the brand. And what we found is that pre-purchase of an EV the consumer is not loyal to the brand. Post purchase of the EV, there's a high loyalty rate. So it's really important to bring those customers in, because we're building a lifetime relationship with them. But to be that amongst the first movers and to now have three iconic products in the marketplace with e, lightning and electric van, we had to move quickly. So we basically converted the ICE vehicles into electric vehicles and we moved very fast.

And to be honest, the designs weren't cost effective as cost effective as they needed to be. Now can we get all the way there? No, that's why we're doing our second generation of vehicles as a clean sheet, right? And we brought talent in from the outside that’s done it and knows how to do that with the best. So we're optimizing based on that talent we brought in and what they know about how to build a very competitive cost effective electric vehicles, we're optimizing on the vehicles we have today. And a lot of that's going to be around cost reductions. So we're expecting to have about $5,000 of contribution costs out of the Lockheed by the end of the year.

Now you have to remember that pricing is about flat with where we lost, it went up and now it's come back down. So that's all going to roll through to the margin. So it's really about optimizing the cost where we can on the current model vehicles and putting those design changes in to get to that lower cost base to drive towards that approaching that contribution margin breakeven by the end of this year.

Emmanuel Rosner

Like as an example, so somebody buying a Mach-E later this year versus mine who would have bought it earlier in the year or last year or what? Where will the $5,000 in saving comes from?

John Lawler

It's for most part on Mach-E, it's not going to be areas that the consumer is going to see cooling system. The fact that we had in the cooling system where specs for a internal combustion engine where the pressure is much higher. And so the thickness of the tubes, the spec on the tubes was much higher. We can take that down, we can make that type of design change. There's hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of opportunities like that in the vehicle. There's also the fact that if you take Lightning is a good example of this one for you. There's the connected data coming off the vehicle.

So we can understand what the consumer is valuing and what the consumer is using. If the consumer is not using it, we can pull it off. So we're taking some actions like that with the second charge for it on the vehicle, very, very low usage rate to pull that off. And that's a very expensive hundreds of dollars cost of the vehicle that's not adding value to the customer. So we take that off. So we're doing a combination of taking the data off the vehicle to understand what's valuable to the consumer, plus doing design optimization and trying to reduce cost that way.

Emmanuel Rosner

And is this the main driver also of the bridge to -- and 2024 was positive EBIT margin?

John Lawler

Yes. Because what we need to do is as we do those design changes, we need to group them together and we need to have many launches per se, but we do it in an orderly fashion as we go about it. And so then you'll see that continue to happen as we go through this year into next year.

Emmanuel Rosner

On the late 2026 EV target, how much volume do you forecast in order to reach the scale cost savings that you need to get there?

John Lawler

Yes. So we've said that we're going to get to the 8% will be at about 2 million units in 2026. And when you think about that in the manufacturing footprint we're putting in place, so we'll have, of course, the new plant in Tennessee, right? We have the [Indiscernible] today. We have the -- where Mach-E is down in Mexico. We'll also have Cologne, which will be a new plant, which will be the three row crossover. I'm sorry, Canada, Cologne we have with the Explorer, so you're looking at me like, so we'll have those manufacturing facilities as well.

So we'll scale the business, and that helps us get to the 8%. As we showed in Capital Markets Day, that scale was the biggest walk on the bridge as we bring that in. Now the thing to understand in that scale bucket, it's also the new vehicles coming in, the second generation vehicles coming in, because they bring the volume in at a much higher margin, because of it being a clean sheet design, so it has much lower cost as that comes in. Plus, the efficiency of the way we're laying down the footprint for the new plant, right? We expect 50% less manufacturing, 50% less engineering, et cetera. So that all comes into play there and that's all included in that 54 percentage point reduction in margin improvement.

Emmanuel Rosner

How much of this achieving this target is dependent on your ability to protect or secure cost on the supply side with your partnerships? And what visibility do you have? And are you able to comment on the key battery cell cost assumptions you're baking into this to get there?

John Lawler

Sure. So we just brought in a new leader for our supply chain Liz Door, and she's a phenomenal domain expertise in this space to help us work with the supply base to ring out and get the most efficient strategic supply base that we can, the best footprint, the lowest cost and work very collaboratively with them to optimize their cost structure as well. So that's a positive step forward for us. And having led supply chain for the last six months, it's really great to have somebody come into the company that has deep automotive domain expertise, but has also been outside of the industry where they've gone into TiTech and they've digitized all of their products. So that's a great benefit for us as we move forward.

And so when you think about the cost structure and moving that forward, that's going to be a big part of it. What was the second half of the question?

Emmanuel Rosner

The battery cost.

John Lawler

Yes. So battery costs. This is an interesting one. And I have to tell you, I've been educated a lot, especially with the likes of Vallen Clark and Doug coming to the business that have spent years developing battery electric vehicles and battery technologies. And I was always pounding in this, kilowatt per hour, kilowatt per hour, kilowatt per hour, get that down. They're like, yes, that's important. But it's much broader than that. You have to get the right chemistries. You have to get the right chemistries for the right usage case. You need to optimize your inverter, your converters and the software and the technology relative to the motors and the battery.

But the most important thing is the size of the battery, because that's where the cost is. And so we're not just focused on kilowatt per hour. Of course, we're bringing that down. Of course, the LFP plant that's going to be localized here in the U.S., that is going to be a much lower cost than an NCM battery. But it's really about getting the smallest battery in the vehicle to give you the attributes you want for that vehicle, be it a range, performance, et cetera. I think we did a good job at the Capital Markets Day explaining how we're doing that with the three row [Indiscernible]. That's where you'll take out most of the cost. So it's a combination of all three things.

Kilowatt hour is important, and we're working on bringing that down. I think we'll be competitive. I'm not going to give you a number, because I could cherry pick a number and give it to you and it would be the lowest cost in a specific vehicle at this specific usage, et cetera, et cetera, but it doesn't reflect the overall structure of the company and the mix, et cetera. And that's why I really like what we've done with our battery electric business with Model e, as you can see it. We break it out. We're going to show you every quarter where we're at and how we're performing and what's happening with that.

Emmanuel Rosner

Now I guess another way to ask this is the cost trajectory or the inputs that go into it to achieve your target by late 2026. Are those largely secured? Or are we -- do you still have to sort of like make a guess or a bet on the direction of thought process.

John Lawler

So the input costs are going to move, right? They're market-based in many ways. We have secured the raw material inputs for the batteries. We had Capital Markets Day. We announced a big partnership with probably the three largest, most established mines that are out there, Albemare, SQM and Nemaska. And we think that supply of commodities is pretty secure. And then we have relationships with other mines that are just starting up shovels going in the ground, that's less secure.

So we think we're in a really good place where we have the right balance of established new the balance of what we have real confidence it's going to be online and how that's going to come through versus having upside potential of some of the new mines coming on. So we're balancing the risk there and making sure we have the right mix of miners established new, et cetera, et cetera. So we're being very thoughtful about how we're going about it. But we have 90% of the raw input materials that we need to secure before 2026.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay. Now it seems like a large piece of the model margin improvement will be on the Gen 2 EVs where you're planning essentially meaningfully smaller battery packs, which may require very different vehicle designs?

John Lawler

Correct.

Emmanuel Rosner

And feel. Is there a risk of losing your core F-150 expedition customers, because the electric version just looks nothing like what they used to?

John Lawler

I don't think so. I don't think so at all. I think that -- that's part of the benefit of having CEO like Jim Farley. And I'm not saying this because he's my boss. He decides my career, et cetera. But Jim has -- and I've seen a lot of executives in this industry, he has such great instincts on product. And I think that Doug has the same thing. And the industry is changing. And I think they're defining a really good balance between how you minimize the size of the battery and how Arrow plays with that. What differentiates you and what differentiates for the customer. Software and technology that we'll have in the vehicle.

And that total package, I think, is going to be a game changer and a winner. And you have to trust in those that really understand the customer, understand this industry. And we have that talent at the company. So it's going to come down to talent. I'm not the best one to sit back and play in that space. I know my lane. And I'm encouraged by what I see when they're at it and they're working through that.

Emmanuel Rosner

Let's shift to Ford Pro, which is expected to be a large earnings growth driver and software and aftermarket attach rates improve. At the same time, EV penetration is expected to rise within the segment as well. I will forward offset the lower margin mix from EV to get to the 14% margin target by 2026.

John Lawler

Well, it's about that growth rate. We believe, although we have about 40% of the commercial vehicle industry from a share standpoint, we believe we can grill it. The other thing that you're going to see, as you mentioned, you're going to have attach rates increase on software. You're going to have growth in the number of vehicles that are connected and on the road as well. And what we project is that about 20% of our EBIT will come from software and services. So right now, we have about 30% pull-through on service parts and service business. We expect to grow that to 50%. That's very profitable.

Then as we increase the attach rates in the connected vehicles, fleet management, productivity improvements, vehicle uptime, charging software we're putting out there. All of that is accretive. All of that is positive, all of that goes to the bottom line. And so that's the balance. Grow our beds, continue to grow our ICE business, start to increase our software penetration rates and what we're providing in consumer subscription rates, as well as in the service business.

Emmanuel Rosner

And I guess, specifically, how much what is the volume assumption again, embedded in your mid-term targets for Ford Pro? And within that, how much is EV?

John Lawler

So we're going up from about just under $12 million today, we think we'll be at about $13.5 million total volume, and we think that EVs will grow into 600,000-plus between here and Europe, commercial vehicles. So we've said that we're going to be at 2 million vehicles. We think about 11, 13 will be in Blue. And I'm sorry, Model e, you've got Pro, you know, roughly -- almost the balance of the rest of it. And then, of course, there will be some electric vehicles around the world that will be distributed through Blue like in emerging markets, et cetera, very small quantities.

Emmanuel Rosner

Ford and now GM also recently announced that you will leverage Tesla supercharging stations. What is the message you're trying to send with this partnership? Any feedback from customers on this announcement?

John Lawler

I think the message we're sending is that we're going to do what's right for our customers, opening up 12,000 chargers in the -- and Tesla charging network is good for our customers. Yes, when you step back and you think about it and you think about how we're approaching the allocation of our capital, we're going to build things where we think we can be differentiated. And you see that and what we're doing on our L3 and Blue Cruise is number one rated. We talked about getting to L3. We're going to partner where it's really good for our customers and where we can scale quickly. And that's what you see. This decision that we've made on bringing are opening up the Tesla charger network to our customers. That's about them. And it scales very quickly for them. Our options are much greater.

And then we're going to own where we see a competitive advantage like owning the LFP battery plant in Michigan. We see that as a competitive advantage with the lower cost in that technology. We'll have the first LFP plant in North America. So that's how we're thinking about the capital allocation. And for us, the benefit it brings to the consumers made that decision pretty clear.

Emmanuel Rosner

Can you talk about economic impact? Are you saving some money on the charging investments? Are you…

John Lawler

Yes. So we're not -- there's no capital expenditure for us going into the Tesla network. And we're still moving forward with our charging business in Ford Pro, primarily with Ford Pro, and that's full speed ahead.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay. There've been lots of talks in the geopolitics of lithium process meaningfully high percentage of that out of Asia and China today. Tesla recently broke ground on its in-house lithium refinery in the U.S. and the company is talking extensively about lithium refinery capacity as a E -- I guess, hurdle to EV transition. So they need -- do you see the need to get involved upstream, because presumably, there isn't enough refinery capacity in the industry? Is this something that Ford needs to get involved in?

John Lawler

So we don't plan any meaningful investments in that portion of the supply chain of the chain. So we're partnering with three of the biggest and we have a plan with them where it doesn't require us to then significant capital or capital into the refining process. That's on the plans for us. Now, we adjust if we need to, down the road, sure. But right now, we don't see it as a requirement.

Emmanuel Rosner

And I guess beyond this second-gen EVs that are coming up, you already hinted on development work starting for the Gen 3 products. Can you tell us more about it? What will be the key differentiator between Third Gen and previous generation?

John Lawler

So when you look at it, like I said earlier, being a first mover advantage was a priority for us, and it's doing exactly what we wanted. As I said, we're bringing new customers in. Second generation clean sheet of paper, a much better cost structure. New features for our consumers and allows us to drive to that 8% margin. So it's really interesting, because we're starting our third generation now. And we'll be working on our third generation when most other OEMs are putting their first generation out there in a meaningful way. And so I think that's important for us. So I guess that's a long way of saying, I'm not going to divulge anything about the third generation at this point, sorry.

Emmanuel Rosner

I guess conceptually, what are you just so far down in the second generation that anything you're thinking for the next one can no longer be incorporated?

John Lawler

Exactly. Right. And we're looking at the third generation as taking another step function forward.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay. And I guess, maybe finally, just on this -- in this topic, as you move more to a direct online order book and under the new organization structure, can you provide a latest view on how our dealers are responding to the changes? Is everything planning out as expected? Or do you see any pushbacks on investments that may need to be done on the EV side?

John Lawler

Yes. That's -- yes, it's a really important part of our strategy and us moving forward. We think having the dealer base is actually a competitive advantage. If you look at others that have significant scale where EVs are larger in Europe, where EVs are a large percent of vehicle park and sales in those countries. Some of the traditional EV makers are going to putting in dealers, because customers need to be serviced, they need that convenience. 60% of the dealers through the first wave have signed up. And they're astute business individuals, right?

And what they see is what we see is that if you take the process of purchasing a vehicle down to less than 30 minutes, your Net Promoter Score improves by 57%. So it's all about giving a different experience. And so they know that they're going to need to have significantly lower inventories. They know that they're going to have to have a flexible process where you can either order online or go direct into the dealer. You're going to have to have tangle-free non-negotiated pricing. And then you're going to have to have services like pickup and delivery. They understand what all of that together will do for the customer in the Net Promoter Score and that it's a better model, and we're working with that. We're designing that with them, and we've had a great response.

And then the second wave, it will open up for additional dealers in ‘27, and we think there will be dealers don't be onboarded at that point in time. So it's been positive, and it's been a journey with the dealers together in partnership. And I'm really excited about where we're headed with that, because the data tells us that the Net Promoter Score for the customers are going to improve as we launch that.

Emmanuel Rosner

Let's talk about your software opportunity. How many subs towards subscription does Ford have?

John Lawler

So right now, if you look at it, we have over 500,000 -- this quarter, we'll have over 500,000 paid subscriptions. On top of that, we have another 175,000 Blue Cruise users. Now some of that was purchased through the price of the vehicle. We're migrating that Blue Cruise model to a subscription model. So we have over 600,000 subscriptions today. As I said, over 500,000 are paid plus the 175,000 Blue Cruise users that are going to migrate to subscription. So we're seeing a great growth rate there. I think in Pro, our subscriptions were up 60% Q2 over Q1. And when we do earnings at the -- for Q2, we'll give an update on that, and we'll give an update on the metrics.

Emmanuel Rosner

I guess side for Blue Cruise, which is the ADAS, I guess, semi-autonomous software. What are the software and services? Are you offering both to Pro, but also to retail customers?

John Lawler

Yes. So fleet management is a big one. That's a big attach for us and as well as we've got a lot of connected NAV users as well. And as we increase the offering that will just continue to grow. So it's primarily those three, but we see huge opportunities in safety and security. That's a big one for retail. That's a big one for commercial as well. Predictive diagnostics, is another area where we see a big opportunity, especially in the commercial vehicle business. So all that's coming and all of that building.

Emmanuel Rosner

And within Ford Pro, you've talked about software and services reaching 20% the segment EBIT in 2026. Can you elaborate on the opportunities there? And where are you seeing the most interest for these solutions in terms of end markets? And also more -- just as importantly, where are we today in terms of profit contribution from these solutions? Where is the starting point?

John Lawler

It's low. I'm not going to give a number out today exactly of what profit contribution is as a percentage today. But we plan to get to 20%. So when you unpack that, part of that is software services, part of that is the services for the vehicle, chemical services, and part of sales. We expect penetration rate to grow to 50%. And when you look at the software, it's all about productivity and enabling the commercial customer to improve their business. So it's going to be on fleet management, which saves them money. It's going to be on predictive maintenance, so the vehicle is never down and they don't have -- for them, a vehicle off the road is money out of their pocket. So they don't want that to happen.

There's opportunities in charging software, safety, and security. So as all of that build, that will build into it. And we expect connected vehicle rates to grow from roughly 25%, 30% double to 60%. And then attach rates to grow from about 12% today, up to about 36% or roughly in that range. So all of that builds together and allows us to get to that 20%.

Emmanuel Rosner

Can you talk about your ADAS software strategy? What will Ford potentially outsource versus in-house development? And can you clarify the role of latitude, which is sort of like this organization within Ford that inherited some of our engineers? I guess what is the strategy here?

John Lawler

So we pivoted away from L4. We think L4 is a long way off of multiple reasons why we think that's the case -- through L4, no steering wheel in the vehicle. So we see L3 as being a larger opportunity sooner and will take less capital to develop. Again, thinking about being very thoughtful about the amount of capital we're deploying in the business. And so we're on track with L3 latitude, which is the group within Ford that's developing that has a lot of folks from Argo, but other folks from the outside that we brought in. And that's internally developed, as I said earlier, because we think it's going to be differentiating. There's elements that we will partner with certain technologies. I'm not going to share exactly which ones those are, but that will be obvious as we launch and the system comes out, but primarily developed in-house with partnerships with other technology companies for bits that we think they can do better and more efficiently.

Emmanuel Rosner

Looks like Elon Musk is looking to sell FSD to other automakers or at least open to the idea. Are you interested?

John Lawler

We're going to get it on our vehicles first, and then we'll go from there.

Emmanuel Rosner

Okay. Maybe a final one, I guess, in terms of financials. You've talked about CapEx likely to step up in 2024 to $10 billion to $11 billion. I think it's $8 billion to $9 billion this year. How much total investments will be needed to facilitate the Ford Pro growth strategy? And what will free cash flow look like beyond 2024?

John Lawler

Yes. So you've seen us -- there really was a foundational shift over the last year or so with our free cash flow generation. Traditionally, a lot of it had come through the credit company. And last year, you saw that a significant portion of our free cash flow came from automotive operations. As we restructured Europe, we restructured South America, we restructured India, and we're focused on the restructuring that we have in China and continuing to restructure Europe. Now we're not running the business by regions per se anymore running it by the three divisions plus the credit company, and we're intently focused on capital efficiency. But $50 billion is -- what we've been saying is we're going to need to build out the BEV plant. And that hasn't changed. And so about $50 billion on EVs.

And then we'll invest in the rest of the businesses for those growth opportunities are going to give us a good return. We're targeting a plus 20% return on invested capital. And that's really important to us. And we're very much watching what our CapEx expenditure is relative to EBITDA, what that ratio is and benchmarking that ratio against best industrial companies. We think that's very important, very important metric to watch.

And so capital efficiency is, I think, the key to the path forward in generating the types of returns that we want to generate for our customers. And we're still going to target strong free cash flows 40% to 50% of them were going to be returned to our shareholders through dividends. And as we grow the software and services piece of the business, which is lower capital intensity, higher margins, that's going to be accretive and generate positive cash flows going forward from ‘24 and beyond.

Emmanuel Rosner

The $50 billion is not all CapEx, right?

John Lawler

No, no.

Emmanuel Rosner

It’s engineering in there and other expenses?

John Lawler

Yes. 60% CapEx. When you have engineering and direct investment together 40%. About 60% 2020.

Emmanuel Rosner

So what does CapEx look like? I guess, you said $10 billion to $11 billion. Is that the new run rate through that transformation?

John Lawler

And I think you'll see it go up as we go into launching the second generation of vehicles. And as you know, the CapEx starts before you get to that launch. So we said that will increase next year. And then we'll get out to a leveling run. The other thing that we have that I really -- we really lean into now is with our iconic brand on the Blue side. We have the opportunity for this derivative strategy where you don't have to completely redesign a new vehicle and platform. You can build derivatives off of that, like Raptors and GATR and things like that, which are much lower capital expenditure, higher margin. So that's going to drive capital efficiencies as well. And so I can't think about in the ICE business that it's going to be the same run rate of capital, but we don't need that same run rate of capital as we've had in the past to get that freshness out there to get those new products and drive those margins.

Emmanuel Rosner

Great. So I think we have a few minutes left for questions. So if you have a question, please raise your hand and we will bring you mic. There?

Unidentified Analyst

Can you comment on how the company is thinking about giga casting? And if there are any plans to adopt giga casting and the production process of BEVs in the near-term?

John Lawler

So we're looking at everything that would drive simplicity through the old development design, manufacturing process of the vehicle. And we're looking at that on our second generation of vehicles. And as you know, giga castings has a significant reduction in the number of parts and processes that are required in your manufacturing process. So without me saying what we're going to do and giving something away that others may be not happy that I've given away, you can do the math based as I just said.

Unidentified Analyst

John, good to see again, Jim [Multiple Speakers] Capital. Could you touch on China, world's largest vehicle market. It seems like you're focusing on the light commercial vehicle opportunity there. You and the other JV big players, pretty much have lost dramatic market share in the last four years. So I just wanted to kind of get your thoughts of, is that a market that on the passenger car side, you need to be in. Because if you're not, then three to five years from now, you're going to have some big winners coming out of China, who are strong export global players, that’s obviously talked about already, right, in terms of the EV opportunity and you've already addressed that your North America strategy. I'm just trying to think about strategically, you need to keep playing in China long-term in passenger car vehicles from a global competitive standpoint? Could that be a market that you focus on vehicle?

John Lawler

So we're continuing to restructure in China. We think you need to be there. Of course, our commercial player there, we think, is the majority of what we'll do in China. But from a passenger car standpoint, let's say, it's really important to stay connected, because China is moving very fast on that digital interface and what that digital architecture and what you can do in the vehicle. So it's important to stay close to that. But Jim has been pretty consistent about the strength we see in the BEV capability of the Chinese OEMs, and they are exporting now to Europe in large numbers. So I think we're past the point there that you can say, are they going to, are they not? They're formidable BEV players. You look at BYD, et cetera. So that's there.

So we think you need to stay close to it, so we can understand what's happening there from a technology standpoint, digital technologies, et cetera. But as we've said, our larger play for China now is going to be on the commercial side. It's to be a player there to understand what's happening, but doing it using the playbook that we've made in other parts of the world where your partner asset more or less at light and have more flexibility, yes.

Emmanuel Rosner

One final one on the…

Unidentified Analyst

Just with subscription services that you're currently offering, what is the customer feedback on that because a typical transaction historically has been you buy the car and then you leave. And with EVs, one of the points in the marketing is it's low maintenance, but now that cost is effectively being replaced with subscription service. So how are you working through that? Or is it not even a problem?

John Lawler

So we don't see subscription services as something that you would do with entertainment or the connectivity in the vehicle. That's not going to be what services are about. Customers are going to want to bring their phone into the vehicle if they use Apple music at home when they walk in a vehicle, they want Apple music to work. That's not the type of subscriptions that we're talking about. That's going to continue to be at the customer's choice, because that's convenient for the customer. We're thinking about the customer first.

What we're talking about is subscriptions on the safety, security, turning the vehicle into another ability to monitor what's happening around your house or where your vehicle, if you're a commercial customer, understanding and being able to see that and understanding if it's secure or not in the environment that it's in. So it's things like that. It's going to be the driver assist technologies on the retail side.

So when you think about the vehicle, and we get to that fully networked architecture with our next generation of vehicles, and that fully network architecture with a central compute fully distributed, we control all the modules on the vehicle. When we get to there, starting with our second-generation EVs, and then that will migrate to all of vehicles, both internal combustion and battery electric. That allows us then as we have for lack of a better word, global robots to really keep that interface with the customer current, provide them updates on a regular basis.

And quite honestly, once we get to that point, I don't think we've even started to imagine the types of services and experiences that can be provided for that customer that they're willing to pay for. And that just will continue to build and build and build. And there's things that you'll be able to do with that car, that vehicle that you can't do with other connected devices. You just can't do it, especially in the commercial space.

Emmanuel Rosner

Looks like we're at time. So John, thank you so much, and best of luck with the transformation.

John Lawler

Thank you. Thanks, everyone.