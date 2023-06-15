Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford Motor Company (F) Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 15, 2023 2:14 PM ETFord Motor Company (F), F.PB, FPD
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference June 15, 2023 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

John Lawler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

Emmanuel Rosner

Alright. Good morning, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us for this third and final day of our Deutsche Bank's Global Automotive Conference. My name is Emmanuel Rosner, and I'm the lead U.S. Autos and Auto Tech Analyst here at Deutsche Bank.

I'm extremely pleased to be welcoming with us this morning, the Ford Motor Company. Ford Motor Company is obviously an iconic American Automaker and Global Automaker that needs no introduction. The company held its Capital Markets Day, was it just last week, couple of weeks ago, during which the leadership team provided comprehensive overview of the Ford+ transformation plan, highlighting key initiatives around growth and cost reductions and outlining the company's path to its midterm and long-term targets for the three new vehicle segments, which are Ford Blue, Model e and Ford Pro. And so we're extremely pleased to be joined this morning to discuss all this by John Lawler, who's the CFO of the company. John, thanks for being here.

John Lawler

Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Emmanuel Rosner

So maybe just to kick things off and before we dive a little bit later into your, you know, the strategy. Let’s speak a little bit about the industry conditions you're operating in? Can you provide us an update on latest industry operating conditions you've seen so far? Are you still experiencing any disruptions, because of parts shortages? How's the production environment going?

John Lawler

Yes. So we are seeing disruptions due to supply availability, but it's much less than it was in the past. There's still hiccups and chips -- high demand chips that's happening. And

