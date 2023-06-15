Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CSX Corp.: Paying Too Much For Too Little

Jun. 15, 2023 3:47 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)2 Comments
Patrick Doyle
Summary

  • The company paid $4.8 billion to retire shares at an average price of $33.87. That's too high a price in my view. A special dividend would have been better.
  • Even better than a special dividend would have been to use this $4.8 billion to pay down debt, which currently sits at $17.922 billion.
  • The dividend yield is about 400 basis points lower than the risk-free rate. Taking on more risk to get paid less makes little sense to me.

Dayton, Ohio, USA -June 6, 2020: A CSX freight train hauling cargo through southern Ohio.

Ray Geiger/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been about two months since I announced that I'm continuing to avoid CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) in an article with the very original title "CSX Corp.: Continuing to Avoid." In that time, the shares are up

A breakdown of the capital spent to retire shares

CSX Buyback Activity March 2022-March 2023 (CSX filings)

A financial history of CSX Corp. from 2014 to the present

CSX Corp. Financials (CSX Corp. investor relations)

Patrick Doyle
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

