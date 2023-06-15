Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sphere: Trading At A Substantial Discount To TBV

Jun. 15, 2023 4:04 PM ETSphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR)MSGE1 Comment
Dominick D'Angelo profile picture
Dominick D'Angelo
100 Followers

Summary

  • $1.25B of Pro Forma debt - Only $300m associated with Sphere.
  • Delays and cost overruns subside as the venue opens in September 2023.
  • A state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, trading at a substantial discount to replacement cost.

Skyline of the Casinos and Hotels of Las Vegas Strip

Michael Jagla

Background

Sphere (NYSE:SPHR) recently went through a spinoff with MSG Entertainment (MSGE). On April 20, 2023, Sphere Entertainment Co. (hereafter known as Sphere, SPHR, or "the company"), previously known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., spun off ~67% of MSGE shares to stockholders with

SPHR Revenue Build

SPHR Revenue Build (SPHR & LAMR Filings & Dominick D'Angelo Estimates)

LAMR Las Vegas Revenue

Lamar Revenue (LAMR 10-K's)

SPHR NEO Bonus drivers

Management Bonus Compensation (MSGE Proxy)

This article was written by

Dominick D'Angelo profile picture
Dominick D'Angelo
100 Followers
Research Analyst at O'Keefe Stevens Advisory. Over five years of experience, including two years as a research analyst on a $3B fund at one of the largest pension funds in the US. I love to discuss anything in the investing space and appreciate any feedback. Email - dominick@okeefestevens.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.