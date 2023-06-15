Jeff J Mitchell

After our last update on TotalEnergies, it is time to go back to analyze Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL, OTCPK:RYDAF). Here at the Lab, we do have a good grip on the oil sector, and we believe that the current environment could offer an interesting entry point. TotalEnergies has always been Our Favourite Oil Pick In The Renewable Energy Transition, and now we see some similarities in Shell's strategy. In our last update, we emphasized how Saudi Arabia is the only OPEC+ country to have sufficient spare and storage capacity to easily reduce and increase production. Since YTD, crude oil prices are falling and OPEC+ unexpectedly announced a supply reduction of about 1.6 million barrels per day. This latest cut seems a warning signal to avoid oil price speculation. Therefore, we believe that OPEC+'s decision will help to limit production and is a clear positive reading for oil prices in the near term, although concerns over China's sluggish economic recovery will likely continue to act as headwinds. Here at the Lab, we are forecasting an oil price of around $80/bbl; however, "even if this price per barrel will not be achieved, at the very least, we see OPEC+'s message providing support to oil companies, even in a recessionary environment. Therefore, here at the Lab, we are confident that this news is positive for oil E&P and integrated companies, which will directly benefit from the expected price increase". The Saudi cut announced on 4 June 2023 is already having a few effects, with oil storage prices going down. Moreover, in a less crowded market, only projects involving a lower cost will be exploited.

Dividend and Green investments

Before deep-diving into Shell analysis, it is important to report the latest company news. Yesterday, Shell communicated that it will increase its dividend per share by 15% in Q2 (this is still subject to board approval). In 2023 Q1, the distribution was €0.2678 per share, while for the second it should be €0.3079 per share. The CEO also mentioned that Shell will be more discipline and simplified. The group now wants to distribute 30% to 40% of its cash flow from operations to investors. Going back to the DPS estimates, we are now forecasting a DPS of €1.232 per share, which implied a current yield of 4.43%. As a reminder, in the previous operating cycle, Shell distributed 15-20% of the liquidity obtained from the operation activities. The company also plans to spend an additional $5 billion for the purchase of treasury shares in the second half of 2023. We believe that this announcement will be reported in Q2.

In addition, Shell confirmed its commitment to the liquefied natural gas market with a plan for extraction activities that will continue until 2030. From an energy transition point of view, Shell intends to position itself as a leader in low-carbon fuels and in the recharging of electric vehicles. The oil group is active in other sectors of the energy transition, such as direct carbon capture and the use of hydrogen as a sustainable fuel. Indeed, the company firmly established its commitment to become a carbon-neutral emitter by 2050, with an aim to reduce emissions from its current operations. This maneuver is viewed with skepticism by environmental groups; however, we positively report Shell's commitment to invest $10-15 billion between 2023 and 2025 in green innovations. As already mentioned, we know that oil investments have a higher IRR than renewable energy projects; however, the company's aim to invest in green projects is likely the right one. We also recognized that "the current market dislikes these investments but are probably going to be the company's clear competitive advantage in the future".

Here at the Lab, we now believe that the company has one of the most progressive energy transition strategies within the oil sector, thanks also to an asset-lighter approach. Our team believes that Wall Street is underestimating the company's ability to generate cash flow while remunerating shareholders and helping the World energy system to rapidly decarbonize. Our buy rating target is supported by: 1) a focus on CAPEX allocation to achieve a balance between decarbonization and return, 2) higher cost saving, having already implemented several strategies to improve profitability, and 3) emissions reduction with a higher allocation toward green investments.

Shell CMD main highlights

Changes in Estimates and Valuation

Very briefly, Shell Q1 adjusted earnings were a bear compared to consensus by almost 21% ($9.65 billion vs $8.5 billion). This performance was due to integrated gas results thanks to trading activities and better numbers in the Chemicals space. This was supported by oil and products trading. For this reason, Shell announced a $4 billion buyback and is well on track to our share repurchase estimates ($10 billion in 2023). In our estimates, on a rolling quarterly basis, the company's distribution is now at >35% of CFFO. This well supports shareholder remuneration. Going to the Q2 estimates, Shell guides for an integrated gas output between 920 and 980kboed, and liquified nat gas volumes between 6.8 and 7.4mt. While we forecast an upstream production at a higher point of 1.916kboed (lower than Q1 given seasonality adjustments). Here at the Lab, we decided to make minor adjustments to the Chemicals division with better trading, and in the Marketing segment, we are forecasting a lower OPEX. In the Corporate, the CEO flagged one-off tax charges and as a consequence, the corporate expenses will likely be higher ($1 billion compared to an average cost of $0.5 billion).

Shell Q1 results in a Snap

After this June Capital Market Day, the CEO surprised Wall Street by pushing up the CFFO payout ratio to almost 40%. Following the solid start of the year, we decided to increase FY23E/FY24 earnings per share by 5% and 10% respectively to incorporate the better-than-expected results. In addition, thanks to lower losses from the Chemicals segment and a higher buyback, we believe that analysts should re-price Shell. The company is currently trading at a 20% P/E discount compared to its peers (5.59x vs. 7x). To support our valuation, we should report that Shell is also trading at a higher discount compared to its historical data. In Q2, we are forecasting a $7.8 billion net income with a CFFO pre-WC at $14.6 billion. Therefore, with a resilient EPS, at an $80 Brent price and €55 EU gas, our Shell target price is set at 2.900 pence ($75 in ADR). Downside risks include 1) oil and gas price volatility (OPEC+ decision related to Russian oil flow in APAC countries), 2) still related to point 1) we might suffer rising tensions between Europe and Russia on gas price and supply, 3) value-destructive M&A that could lead to one-off cost, 4) execution risk on CAPEX (especially due to unstable countries where major oil companies usually operate), 5) potential lower return on green investments, 6) regulatory risks on global decarbonization target, and 7) supply chain inflation.

