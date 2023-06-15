Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shell: Higher Targets Means Higher Valuation

Jun. 15, 2023 4:08 PM ETShell plc (RYDAF), SHEL1 Comment
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.08K Followers

Summary

  • Shell's 1Q23 results show strong Integrated Gas results, driven by robust gas trading and downstream earnings recovery, leading to a 5% increase in FY23E EPS.
  • The company maintains a progressive energy transition strategy with an asset-light approach, which the market is currently undervaluing.
  • Solid DPS hike with higher share buybacks estimates provides additional support to our buy rating.

Shell Tanker Drivers Return To Work Following Strike

Jeff J Mitchell

After our last update on TotalEnergies, it is time to go back to analyze Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL, OTCPK:RYDAF). Here at the Lab, we do have a good grip on the oil sector, and we believe that the

Shell CMD main highlights

Shell CMD main highlights

Shell Q1 results in a Snap

Shell Q1 results in a Snap

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.08K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.