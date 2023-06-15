filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) has mixed prospects. The bad news is that it's not particularly cheaply valued relative to its intrinsic value. The good news is that it's growing rapidly.

More specifically, I estimate that looking out several years, if we believe that Toast could reach a 5% net margin, then on the back of $7 billion in revenues, the stock is today priced at 34x forward (hypothetical) earnings.

On the other hand, the idea here is once restaurants are on Toast's platform, these customers are unlikely to churn out. So there's room to cut back on its costs and improve its profitability.

Why Toast? Why Now?

Toast provides software and hardware solutions for the food service industry. Through its point-of-sale systems, online ordering, and inventory management features, restaurants can streamline their operations.

At its core, Toast's value proposition points to streamlining operations, think about reducing manual tasks. Furthermore, Toast integrates with third-party operators, allowing restaurants to connect with delivery partners. Also, importantly, it provides analytics to help restaurants make informed business decisions.

In my prior analysis, just over two months ago, I said,

If Toast continues to see steady location adoption and is able to stay on its path of upselling to its customers more products, I believe that within two years this business will be EBITDA profitable.

No sooner did I provide that insight than it was already outdated, as Toast is already now about to reach EBITDA profitability. But I get ahead of myself. Let's first discuss its customer adoption curve.

If you take nothing else from my work, take this perspective. By far, the best insight one can get into the health of a business can be found on its customer adoption curve.

In fact, I declare that a rapid adoption curve provides better insights into the health of the business than revenue growth rates or underlying profitability. Why? Because those financial metrics, while important, can from time to time be bumpy.

With this in mind, consider the following chart.

TOST Q1 2023 presentation

What you see here is that total locations were up 37% y/y. Clearly a healthy level of adoption. What's more, this adoption curve hasn't significantly slowed from the same period a year ago, when Toast's total locations were up 45% y/y.

While this next insight isn't as meaningful as the customer adoption curve, it nevertheless adds context.

TOST Q1 2023 presentation

What you see above is that, with time, more and more locations are using 6 or more products from Toast.

This not only demonstrates the appeal of the platform, but the more entrenched a restaurant is in Toast's offering, the less likely they are to churn out to a competitor.

In other words, Toast's customers become stickier. And that should, in time, allow Toast to improve its pricing power, which would be translated into more attractive profitability.

With this context in mind, let's next discuss Toast's near-term outlook.

Revenue Growth Rates Continue to Impress

TOST revenue growth rates

As you can see above, Toast's guidance for 2023 points to more than 30% CAGR.

Now, given that we are halfway through 2023, it makes more sense to attempt to ascertain what sort of growth rates Toast will have in 2024.

SA Premium

As it stands right now, analysts following Toast believe that in 2024, particularly H2 2024, Toast's revenue growth rates could slow down to the mid-20s% CAGR.

However, given that, for now, its customer location is still growing at higher than 30% CAGR, together with future cross-selling prospects, as well as some pricing power, I believe that there's room for Toast's H2 2024 revenues to end up delivering higher than what analysts presently estimate. Hence, there's a compelling opportunity.

But what about its profitability profile?

Profitability Profile Expected to Meaningfully Improve

In my previous analysis, I said,

More than 80% of its revenues come from its financial technology solutions, that is, its FinTech operation. This is a transaction-based payment processing service. In plain English, this means taking a tiny sliver of gross profit on each transaction. [...] Even if were to assume that going forward there would be no hardware costs and no need to continuously upsell to customers, or more simply, to market to customers to retain them on the platform, in the best-case scenario, Toast would see around $600 million of GAAP gross profits in 2023.

TOST Q1 2023

Basically, I am quite dismissive of Toast's ability to drive significant gross profits and assume that the business will continue to report razor-thin profit margins.

However, since I wrote that analysis, Toast's Q1 GAAP gross profits jumped 96% y/y to $174 million (or $189 million on a non-GAAP basis). In other words, the business is rapidly becoming increasingly profitable.

I will not lay claim that paying approximately 2x forward sales for Toast is particularly cheap, given that I declare that this business, with the bulk of its revenues coming from transaction-based payment processing services, is unlikely to reach 30% non-GAAP GAAP profits any time soon.

In other words, it's doomed to be a low-margin business. But if, in the long run, Toast could get to around 3% to 5% net margin on the back of around $7 billion of revenues, then this business could be valued at approximately 34x forward (hypothetical) EPS. Again, this is not a cheap valuation. But if everything goes right, it could be a rewarding opportunity.

The Bottom Line

Toast's prospects are mixed.

While the stock is not cheaply valued compared to its intrinsic value, it is experiencing rapid growth.

Further, its customer adoption curve reflects healthy growth, with a significant increase in total locations and higher product usage. This indicates customer stickiness.

Also, revenue growth rates continue to impress, with guidance pointing to over 30% CAGR. Although analysts anticipate a slowdown in growth rates in 2024, there is room for higher revenues based on customer location growth and cross-selling opportunities.

Toast's profitability profile is expected to improve, as demonstrated by the significant jump in Q1 gross profits. While Toast, Inc. is not expected to achieve high profit margins, reaching a 3% to 5% net margin on $7 billion in revenues could lead to a rewarding opportunity, although the current TOST stock valuation is not cheap.