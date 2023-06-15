Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Motors Company (GM) Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Auto Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 15, 2023 3:28 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.17K Followers

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Deutsche Bank Global Auto Conference June 15, 2023 11:55 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Jacobson - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

Emmanuel Rosner

All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us for this session with General Motors as part of Deutsche Bank's Automotive Conference. My name is Emmanuel Rosner, and I'm the lead U.S. autos and auto technology analyst here at Deutsche Bank. I'm extremely pleased to be joined by Paul Jacobson, who is the CFO of GM.

GM certainly needs no introduction, one of the leading global automakers, has been accelerating its transition to an all-electric future targeting 100% EV sales by 2035, I believe. Near term, the Company is planning for 400,000 units of North American EV cumulative by the first half of 2024, with about 150,000 plans for this year and capacity of about 1 million units in North America alone by 2025.

And for the benefit of everyone here in the room, if you haven't seen in front of the lobby, there's a fantastic Chevy Blazer EV, which hasn't been release yet, but available for test rides and a couple of Hummer SUVs, which are very sharp looking. So definitely go ahead and go for a right, if they're still there. But thanks for being here, and let's dive into the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Paul Jacobson

Great. Thanks, Emmanuel, and appreciate the opportunity and nothing makes you feel more powerful than driving a Hummer EV on the streets of Manhattan.

Emmanuel Rosner

Very true. Let's start with industry conditions, just to set the stage. Can you provide an update on the operating conditions you're seeing so far this year? Does that leave you on track for the 5% to 10% unit volume growth that you're targeting

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.