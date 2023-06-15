Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Presents at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Consumer and Retail Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 15, 2023 3:38 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Consumer and Retail Conference June 15, 2023 1:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Andre Maciel - EVP & Global CFO

Anne-Marie Megela - VP, Head of Global Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

David Palmer

Good afternoon, everybody, on day 3 of the Evercore ISI Consumer Conference. I'm excited -- this is our final fireside chat, and I'm excited to have Kraft Heinz with us, Andre Maciel, Executive VP and Global Chief Financial Officer, is with us today. He joined the company in July of 2015 and has had several leadership roles within the company prior to becoming CFO. And prior to Kraft Heinz, he served as the Head of U.S. Commercial Finance for the H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation.

Kraft Heinz, as many of you know, has done a lot of things behind the scenes during was obviously another period of change during COVID. Just since 2019, the company has streamlined operations by cutting 25% of SKUs that were less profitable. It's invested in technology and improved supply chain. It's achieved strong momentum in its Foodservice segment. And it's one of the few food companies that is poised to achieve higher gross margin this year in '23 than it did in 2019. So we look forward to this discussion with Andre and looking forward to hearing about the outlook ahead. Andre, welcome.

Andre Maciel

Thank you, David. Thanks so much for have the opportunity to join you today, and good -- hopefully we'll have a good conversation.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Palmer

Yes. Thank you. Let's kick it off. Obviously, COVID was a period of change, a lot of trial type of consumption, obviously, hyperinflation and supply chain challenges. But the company all during this time has made some progress in improving the domestic business. Could

