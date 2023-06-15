blinow61

Article Thesis

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) (OTCPK:RYDAF) is Europe's biggest energy company. In the recent past, it has trailed the total returns of its US peers, but thanks to an updated strategy, that may no longer be the case in the future. Instead, thanks to a nice dividend yield, hefty buybacks, and a low valuation, Shell could have considerable relative upside potential.

What Happened?

A couple of years ago, Shell announced that it planned to move toward renewable energy and other green technologies. Due to lower investments in its hydrocarbon portfolio, oil production was forecast to decline slightly through the coming years - by about 1% to 2% per year.

But the company's new CEO, Wael Sawan, is seeking to reposition Shell. While the company will still pursue green ventures to some degree, it's no longer willing to let oil production decline in the near term - not even slightly. Also, the company's new management is only willing to pursue green ventures when they offer attractive returns - this should have been the case under old management as well, but apparently, it wasn't. Pursuing green investments is not bad per se, but pursuing them even if returns are subpar, or, even worse, when they're not profitable at all, makes no sense.

When it comes to "cleaning up" the green portfolio, CEO Wael Sawan is progressing quickly. Just as an example of that, let's look at two recent announcements:

- Shell plans to sell its European home retail energy business. Going for this market never made a lot of sense to me, as Shell doesn't really have experience in selling electricity to consumers, and since the company does not have a lot of scale in this area, either. Unlike, for example, green gasoline or diesel, where Shell as one of the largest refiners in the world has a solid footing, the home retail energy business was not a good fit from the beginning. Shell plans to sell the unit in the coming months due to unattractive returns, and apparently, there's interest from several European power providers, thus getting this deal done shouldn't be hard for Shell.

- Shell, as part of a joint venture, plans to not go forward with a 1.2 billion GW wind project off the coast of Massachusetts. According to Shell, the economics of the project aren't attractive. This is supposedly the result of higher execution costs, e.g., due to higher labor costs and higher materials prices. But it's at least possible that the economics weren't attractive even in the past, and that Shell had been pursuing this green project without focusing on its return on capital. No matter what, pulling out of this project when no attractive return can be generated is the correct move. Shell's cash flow is better invested in other areas, e.g., its natural gas business or its oil business, where returns on capital are attractive. Alternatively, Shell also can spend the money it will not deploy toward this wind project for buybacks, where it generates a nice return as well - shares are trading with an earnings yield of close to 15%, after all.

Shell also is reviewing its portfolio in other areas that aren't "green." The company is looking for a buyer for its Pakistan operations, for example, where it operates assets such as fuel stations. This business wasn't profitable last year, and it's not a core business for Shell anyways. Finding a buyer that's interested in this asset thus makes sense for Shell, as it can redeploy the money elsewhere, and as this helps simplify its overall operations. Shell is, with similar reasoning, also considering sales of parts of its chemicals business, where returns weren't especially attractive in recent years, either. I like this overall approach - owning assets for the sake of owning many assets is not a very shareholder-friendly move. And when some of these assets aren't generating worthwhile returns on investments, or lose money outright, getting rid of these assets is a favorable choice. The company should seek to become stronger in its strong areas, where it benefits from its expertise, scale advantages, and so on. Areas in which the company is weak should be avoided in many cases. Overall, it thus looks like Shell's new CEO is making some great moves when it comes to generating value for shareholders.

Some other announcements further underline the commitment to become a more returns-driven company going forward. Seeking Alpha sums up the recent announcement (emphasis by author):

- Enhanced focus on performance, discipline and simplification. - Shareholder distributions increased to 30-40% of cash flow from operations (CFFO) through the cycle. - 15% increase in dividend per share effective Q2 2023*. - Share buybacks of at least $5 billion for the second half of 2023*. - Capital spending reduced to $22-25 billion per year for 2024 and 2025. - Annual operating cost structurally reduced by $2-3 billion by the end of 2025. - Reiterated commitment to climate targets, including net-zero emissions by 2050.

While Shell remained committed to net-zero emissions by 2050, that's still a long way off. Whether that will ultimately be achieved or not is not known today, and there are many other companies that have made similar statements. In the near term, I believe that the other items that Shell announced are more important. An increased focus on performance, returns, and a more focused approach make sense for sure. No capital should be wasted on low-return or no-return projects, and no capital should be wasted on areas where Shell has a slim chance of becoming a major player (e.g., selling electricity to consumers).

Shell plans to spend more on shareholder returns, which is almost always a good thing for investors. This includes a major dividend increase that will bring the payout to $0.33 per share ($0.66 per ADR). That's still below where the dividend was before the pandemic, but Shell is getting closer and closer to the old pre-crisis dividend. Shell has now doubled the dividend from the level it was at immediately following the dividend cut. If Shell continues to up the dividend regularly, the dividend should be fully reinstated in a year or two.

Shell also will continue to buy back its own shares, as it has done in the recent past. In the following chart, we see that Shell has been a much more efficient repurchase compared to its American peers Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX):

Data by YCharts

While XOM and CVX have bought back around 4% of their shares over the last three years on a net basis, Shell has reduced its share count by a sizable 15% over the same time frame. That is, for reference, better than the relative reduction that Apple's (AAPL) famed buyback program has achieved over the same time frame.

Shell was able to buy back shares a lot more efficiently due to a lower valuation. This valuation discount vs. XOM and CVX was largely driven by the fact that investors were unsure about Shell's (former) strategy of accepting a gradual decline in oil output. Investors preferred the US oil companies, as these were more committed to their legacy businesses. But with Shell now pivoting toward the strategy of XOM and CVX, it seems possible that the valuation gap will shrink over time. XOM and CVX trade at around 11x this year's expected net profits. If Shell were to trade at 9x net profits, which would still represent a discount, but a smaller one compared to today, its shares could rise by around 25%. Even then, Shell wouldn't be an expensive company at all, neither when we look at its earnings multiple, nor when we look at its enterprise value to EBITDA ratio, which stands at just 3.5 today.

Takeaway

Investors didn't like Shell's dividend cut during the pandemic, and they were unsure about its investment in green technologies. While these investments aren't bad per se, they only make sense when they're profitable, I believe. Shell's new CEO is seeing this the same way and has vowed to reduce the unfocused green investments. On top of that, Shell plans to keep its oil portfolio in place and will no longer accept a gradual output decline throughout the 2020s. Add asset sales of non-core assets and amped-up shareholder returns, and Shell looks like an attractive energy company.

With Shell moving closer to the business model of its US peers, while still trading at a hefty discount for now, there's considerable upside potential for Shell's shares in the foreseeable future, I believe. In the meantime, investors also get a nice dividend yield of around 4.1%, with a good chance for further dividend increases in the next couple of quarters.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.