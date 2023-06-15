redtea

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is one of the largest midstream corporations in North America, delivering resources across much of the United States and Canada. Unfortunately, the ongoing weakness that we have seen in fossil fuel prices has had a devastating effect on the company's stock price, with shares of Enbridge being down 13.64% over the past twelve months:

This is common among midstream companies, as their share prices are usually at least somewhat linked to energy prices. However, it is problematic, as it delivers a false signal to investors. This comes from the fact that the cash flows of these firms are not affected by changes in energy prices. As such, Enbridge's ability to pay its dividends has not changed over the period in question, but it now offers a much higher yield than it did in the past. In fact, the stock yields 7.14% at the current price, which is substantially higher than just about anything else in the market. The company also boasts significant forward growth potential, so the market may be handing us a good opportunity to purchase a high-quality yield play with strong growth prospects. Let us investigate further.

About Enbridge

As stated in the introduction, Enbridge is one of the largest midstream companies in North America, boasting a very large network of pipelines, storage facilities, and related infrastructure that stretches across the continent.

As we can see above, Enbridge's infrastructure stretches across a good proportion of the United States and Canada. This makes the company one of the few midstream companies to boast operations in both countries. However, the company is still a Canadian firm and it reports its results using Canadian dollars, not U.S. dollars. Its dividend is also paid in Canadian currency, so investors that are purchasing the company's shares on the New York Stock Exchange will see a variable dividend as the relative values of the two currencies move against one another. For the most part, though, Enbridge's dividend when measured in both American and Canadian dollars has grown over time, regardless of the movement of energy prices. This is obviously something that we can appreciate as income-focused investors. We will discuss this in more detail later.

As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, energy prices have generally been performing rather poorly so far this year. Year-to-date, West Texas Intermediate crude oil is down 12.90%:

This is being caused by the market's overall fear of recession, as evidenced by the fact that crude oil is actually up in the pre-market trading session today following the Federal Reserve's comments yesterday that a recession may be avoided. In addition to recession fears, the Biden Administration continues to draw down the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for some reason, despite statements to the contrary. As we can see here, the amount of oil in the U.S. government's stockpile is down for the eleventh week in a row:

This second factor is increasing the supply of crude oil on the market, which is offsetting some of Saudi Arabia's cuts. In addition, the sanctions on Russian oil have been having no impact on the supply of crude oil on the market due to the simple fact that nations such as China and India are ignoring them and are continuing to purchase Russian crude oil in the market. Thus, we do not have as great of a reduction in the supply of crude oil as the production cuts would otherwise imply.

However, none of these matters for Enbridge as the company has very limited exposure to energy prices due to the business model that it employs. In short, the company enters into long-term contracts with its customers under which it provides transportation and storage for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids that are owned by the customer. In exchange, the customer compensates Enbridge based on the quantity of resources that are handled, not their values. Thus, the company's cash flows are not particularly affected by changes in energy prices, regardless of what the action in its stock price might suggest. This is immediately evidenced by the fact that the company's adjusted EBITDA was up approximately 8% and its distributable cash flow was up 3% in the first quarter relative to the prior-year quarter:

This is despite the fact that the prices of both crude oil and natural gas were substantially higher in the first quarter of 2022 than in the first quarter of this year. As it is ultimately cash flow that determines a company's ability to pay its dividend, this is something that we should very much appreciate.

Growth Prospects

As we just saw, Enbridge managed to grow its cash flows in the most recent quarter despite energy prices being lower than they were a year ago. The company is likely to be able to continue this growth going forward, which is another nice thing for dividend-focused investors.

As we already discussed, Enbridge's cash flows are directly correlated to the volume of resources that it transports. As such, it is necessary for the company to increase the volume of resources that it transports in order to grow its cash flows. Unfortunately, midstream infrastructure such as pipelines or storage facilities only has a limited supply of resources that it can handle. Thus, in order to grow the volume of resources that it can transport, Enbridge will need to construct additional midstream infrastructure.

The company is planning to do exactly this, as it currently has C$17 billion worth of new infrastructure projects under construction and at various stages of development. These new projects are currently expected to come online between now and the end of 2025:

The nice thing about all of these projects is that Enbridge has already secured contracts from its customers for the use of this infrastructure. This serves three purposes:

The company is certain that it will not be spending an enormous amount of resources to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. That naturally represents a waste of capital that could be better utilized in ways that provide returns to its investors. The company knows in advance how profitable each of these projects will be before it spends the money necessary to construct them. Unfortunately, the company has not provided an actual expected rate of return for each project, but midstream projects usually pay for themselves after about four to six years. That is probably a reasonable estimate for these projects. Investors can be reasonably certain that each project will increase the company's revenues and cash flows as it comes online. Thus, we have a clear pipeline for growth here over the next two years as each of these projects begins operation. This program should overall allow Enbridge to grow its EBITDA at a 4% to 6% compound annual growth rate over the next two years. The company's distributable cash flow growth will be slightly lower at an approximate 3% compound annual growth rate due to tax concerns.

Enbridge thus appears to be reasonably well positioned for the next two years in terms of growth. However, typically we want to invest in a company for much longer than two years so we are also interested in the long term. Earlier this week, the International Energy Agency projected that crude oil demand is nearing its peak and will soon begin to decline. That could prove to be worrying for investors in Enbridge as the company is highly dependent on volumes and declining demand would probably result in declining transported volumes at some point. However, critics have been accusing the International Energy Agency of being politically motivated in recent years as part of a Western-driven attempt to promote green energy globally. There are, indeed, some reasons to believe that the International Energy Agency is very wrong in this prediction, mostly due to emerging markets. We should consider the following:

Chinese authorities recently issued updated oil import quotas for the world's largest manufacturing nation. These quotas call for China to increase its crude oil imports by 20% relative to the same period last year. Thus, Chinese oil demand appears to be showing no signs of tapering off. Last week, China's crude oil imports were at the third-highest level in history.

Areas such as India, Africa, and other warm nations with large populations are not going to forgo the use of fossil fuel-driven energy due to Western concerns about climate change. A recent report by Capitalist Exploits detailed the rising use of air conditioners in India and Africa as people become wealthier and seek to reduce the danger that high temperatures can pose to health among the young and aged. The most logical and affordable way for these nations to generate the electricity needed to power these new luxuries and their own industrialization is fossil fuels due to the extremely high costs and unreliable nature of renewables. The populations of these nations are substantially larger than those of the developed nations in North America and Europe, so the growing fossil fuel demand growth from these places will more than offset any weakness in the wealthier regions.

We can already see some of this fossil fuel demand growth by looking at the rapidly-growing liquefied natural gas market. The demand for this compound from Asia is projected to double by 2035:

Not all of this demand will come from China, either. I have discussed this growth in various previous articles and blog posts about companies in the liquefied natural gas space, such as Cheniere Energy (LNG). For its part, Enbridge is moving to take advantage of this situation. Approximately C$6.8 billion of the company's capital spending plan that was detailed above is intended to increase its capacity to transport natural gas throughout the United States and Canada, which are two of the nations that will provide the resources for the Asian liquefied natural gas import market.

While admittedly, not all of these projects are intended specifically to serve the liquefied natural gas industry, the fact remains that the quantity of natural gas and other fossil fuels moving across the American continent is unlikely to decrease regardless of claims from environmental activists. Enbridge is quite well-positioned to take advantage of this and deliver growth to its investors in the process.

Financial Considerations

It is always important to investigate the way that a company finances itself and its ability to carry its debt obligations. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a business than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. That is typically accomplished by issuing new debt and then using the proceeds to repay the existing debt. That can cause a company's interest expenses to go up following the rollover depending on market conditions. When we consider that interest rates in the United States and Canada are at the highest levels that we have seen since 2007, this is a very real concern today.

In addition to interest-rate risk, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. As such, an event that causes a company's cash flows to decline could push it into insolvency if it has too much debt. While Enbridge does tend to enjoy remarkably stable finances over time, we should still not ignore this risk.

The usual method that we use to evaluate a midstream company's ability to service its debt is looking at its leverage ratio. The leverage ratio is also known as the debt-to-EBITDA ratio and it basically tells us how many years the company would take to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. As of March 31, 2023, Enbridge had a leverage ratio of 4.6x based on its trailing twelve-month EBITDA. Wall Street analysts generally consider anything under 5.0x to be reasonable and sustainable over extended periods, so it does appear that Enbridge satisfies this requirement quite well. However, I am more conservative and like to see this ratio under 4.0x, which is a task that has been achieved by most of the best-financed companies in the industry.

As we can clearly see, Enbridge has failed to achieve that ratio and as such remains more highly levered than peers such as The Williams Companies (WMB) or MPLX LP (MPLX). While Enbridge probably will not have any real trouble carrying its debt, the high leverage does mean that the company is more vulnerable to economic shocks or rising interest rates than other companies in the sector. That is a risk that investors should consider before purchasing its shares.

Dividend Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase shares of companies like Enbridge is the high dividend yields that they typically possess. Indeed, Enbridge yields 7.14% as of the time of writing, which is substantially above the 1.66% yield of the S&P 500 Index (SP500). This is hardly an isolated incident though as Enbridge has possessed one of the highest yields available in the market for many years now, a factor that has made the company a staple in the portfolios of many individuals that are looking to earn some income from their portfolios.

As mentioned earlier in this article, Enbridge has a history of raising its dividend over time. We can see this here:

The variation that we see in this chart comes from the fact that this chart is for the NYSE-traded shares, which are the ones that most people that are reading this are likely to purchase. The dividend that is paid by the NYSE-traded shares is based on the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar on the dividend date. When measured in Canadian dollars, Enbridge has increased its dividend on an annual basis during each of the past 28 years:

The fact that the company increases its dividend consistently is quite nice to see during inflationary periods, such as the one that we are in today. This is because inflation is constantly reducing the number of goods and services that can be purchased with the dividends that the company pays out. This can make it feel as if we are getting poorer and poorer with the passage of time, particularly if one is dependent on their portfolio to cover their expenses. The fact that the company increases the amount that it pays out as time progresses helps to offset this effect and helps the dividend maintain its purchasing power.

As is always the case though, it is critical that we ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want to be the victims of a dividend cut, since such an event would reduce our incomes and almost certainly cause the company's stock price to decline.

The usual way that we judge a midstream company's ability to pay its dividends is by looking at its distributable cash flow. The distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by a company's ordinary operations and is available for distribution to the common stockholders. In the first quarter of 2023, Enbridge had a distributable cash flow of C$3.180 billion, which works out to C$1.57 per share. However, the company's dividends were only C$0.8875 per share. This gives the company a dividend coverage ratio of 1.77x, which is very reasonable.

Wall Street analysts usually consider anything above 1.20x to be sustainable over the long term. However, I am more conservative and like to see this ratio above 1.30x in order to add a margin of safety to the investment. As we can clearly see, Enbridge clearly satisfies even this more stringent requirement. As such, we should not have to worry about any near-term issues with respect to the company's dividend.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enbridge has been a favorite of dividend investors for a very long time. There are some good reasons for this, as the company's cash flows are mostly independent of energy price volatility and tend to remain stable and secure over extended periods. The company also has significant growth potential going forward as the demand for fossil fuels is unlikely to go away and Enbridge is well-positioned to profit from demand growth in that area. The company's 7.14% yield is quite secure, although the company's debt is higher than I really like to see. Overall, though, Enbridge Inc. remains a very solid company that can serve as a core holding in any income portfolio.