Apple: A Gaming Changer For Mac?

Jun. 15, 2023 5:15 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AMD, MSFT, NVDA, U
Summary

  • Vision Pro stole the show at WWDC, but some important developments got overlooked in the process.
  • One of these is the new Game Porting Toolkit: a DirectX-to-Metal emulator and automatic shader conversion, reducing fixed costs of porting of AAA Windows games to Mac.
  • Apple hopes this will boost Mac sales by bringing more AAA titles to Mac and attracting non-hardcore gamers, despite historic struggles with gaming reputation.
  • Mac still has hurdles like limited market share and higher upfront costs compared to Windows PCs.
  • Early tests indicate the M2 Max and M1 Ultra can emulate DirectX 12 games well.
Flat Lay of different apple products on a grey background.

Shahid Jamil

So Fast

All I could think during the first two-thirds of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote was, "Slow down!" I've been watching these things since they first started streaming them on the internet, and this was by far the fastest

Flow chart of process of porting a game to Mac.

Apple video screenshot annotated

Flow chart of game porting to Mac.

Apple video screenshot

Table of frame rates of DirectX 12 games on Mac

"MBP" = MacBook Pro. "MBA" = MacBook Air. "GPT" = Game Porting Toolkit, not the other GPT. (YouTube screenshot)

Text exchange regarding purchase of M2 MacBook Air

From a Windows/Android friend. A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged education savings account. (iMessage screenshot)

