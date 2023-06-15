Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XLB: A Right Time To Buy With Long-Term Investment Horizon

Jun. 15, 2023 5:35 PM ETMaterials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLB)
Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
942 Followers

Summary

  • For long-term investors, the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF presents a good buying opportunity.
  • The materials sector trades at a discount, with a forward P/E of 16.7 versus the S&P 500's 18.5 times forward earnings, offering potential upside.
  • The chemicals industry's earnings growth power is likely to support the share price and dividends.
  • Risk factors include the possibility of a recession and volatility if the Fed resumes rate hikes in the second half of the year.

Heating plant sector

RealPeopleGroup/E+ via Getty Images

Better-than-expected economic data, slowing inflation, and a pause in rate hikes are all supporting the fundamentals of the Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB). Furthermore, XLB's greater emphasis on the chemical industry and lower

Materials Sector Performance in Economic Cycles

Materials Sector Performance in Economic Cycles (ssga.com)

XLB Industry Exposure

XLB Industry Exposure (ssga.com)

XLB Holding Breakdown

XLB Holding Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

Materials Sector Forward PE

Materials Sector Forward PE (yardeni.com)

Quant Ratings

XLB's Quant Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

XLB's Performance in Recession

XLB's Performance in Recession (ssga.com)

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
942 Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

