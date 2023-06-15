Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

East African Energy Bonanza Sees Tanzania Enter LNG Export Space

Jun. 15, 2023 5:56 PM ETEQNR, RYDAF, SHEL, STOHF, UNG, XLE, XOM, XOP
Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.8K Followers

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil, Equinor, Shell, and other partners are working on developing immense natural gas resources off the coast of Tanzania via an LNG export terminal on the mainland.
  • Tanzanian LNG export projects were put on hold during the 2010s decade, but recent geopolitical events and rising energy prices have made a major LNG export project more economically viable.
  • A final investment decision is expected in 2025, with the project potentially transforming the global energy sector and providing long-term cash flow growth for the involved energy companies.

3D rendering of LNG tanker sailing in sea at night

alvarez

In this article, I will highlight a major piece of news that recently came out of East Africa, which could have major implications for the global energy sector. Vast natural gas resources have been located off the coast of major East

A map of the global LNG industry provided by Shell.

The LNG industry brings natural gas supplies from around the globe to major demand centers. (Shell - Tanzania Gas & LNG Factsheet)

A snapshot of Equinor's Tanzania LNG factsheet that includes a map of the Block 1 concession.

A map of the Block 1 concession in Tanzania. (Equinor - Tanzania LNG Factsheet)

A snapshot from Equinor's Tanzania LNG factsheet providing a visual overview of what an LNG export project in the country could look like.

An overview of what a Tanzanian LNG export project could look like, in the view of Equinor. (Equinor - Tanzania LNG Factsheet)

A table from Shell highlighting the mutual benefits of LNG developments.

All parties involved benefit from LNG developments when the project is done properly. (Shell - Tanzania Gas & LNG Factsheet)

This article was written by

Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.8K Followers
Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.