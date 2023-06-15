Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
'Skip', QT And Higher For Longer - Not Bullish

Danielle Park, CFA
Summary

  • On June 14th, Fed Chair Powell announced a “skip” with ongoing quantitative tightening (QT) and possibly further hikes in 2023. When asked about rate cuts, Powell said they would likely be “a couple of years out.”.
  • Not easing for two years would be the harshest monetary medicine in decades, potentially leading to increased unemployment and insolvency.
  • Longer term, an extended cleansing out of speculative behaviours, zombie debtors and irrationally high asset prices will set up a secular period of rising productivity and prosperity, unlike anything we have seen since 1982.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

A world of bullish commentators assert that Fed pauses are positive, even though the worst economic and stock market downturns have always come after the Federal Reserve stops tightening.

After ten consecutive rate increases and the sharpest rate

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA
