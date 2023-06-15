Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dynacor Group Is Strongly Poised For A Gold Bull Market

Summary

  • Dynacor Group is a Canadian gold equivalent producer in Peru. The company produces gold from the mineral which it purchases from registered artisanal miners operating on the Tumipampa property.
  • The company is well positioned based on the ongoing expansion of the facility's ore processing capacity and the rosy outlook for gold in the second half of 2023.
  • However, the stock is not yet a buy, as its share price should continue to gain in attractiveness after July.
Gold on top of map of Peru

claffra/iStock via Getty Images

This analysis supports a Hold rating for Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX:DNG:CA) (OTCPK:DNGDF) stock and includes the possibility to buy some shares after the next month of July. This will be about the right time to strengthen a position

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

