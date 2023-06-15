Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) just released its fiscal second quarter earnings. The release beat on revenue as well as on earnings per share ("EPS"). The company's stock rose 5% after hours as the earnings came out, and the conference call got underway.

I was not surprised to see Adobe put out a strong release this quarter. A big admirer of the company, I actually held ADBE stock through most of 2021. I sold it near the end of 2021 at $550 because I thought it was getting overvalued, but I never stopped believing it was a great company. Adobe's Creative Cloud is indispensable for creatives, as it's the only subscription service that offers photo editing, video editing, layouts and audio all-in one. Apple's (AAPL) suite of creative products comes close, but it doesn't cover all of the same ground. It does not include a Photoshop alternative, for example. It is, however, a little more affordable than a full creative cloud license.

The point is that Apple is Adobe's only large competitor in creative software, and even that company doesn't compete head-to-head in every single product category. Some small ADBE competitors had been emerging prior to this quarter's release, but the company bought several of them. For example, it agreed to purchase Figma for $20 billion, a deal that was criticized for being too pricey, but will help the company shore up its competitive position if it closes.

In the second quarter, we got to see the results of that acquisition and so much more. The release showed a continued commitment to closing the Figma deal along with strong organic growth. Additionally, ADBE stock is no longer as expensive as it was when I held it. Back in late 2021, Adobe was pricier than it is now, while having less revenue and earnings. As a result, it traded at a whole 20 times sales. Today, it is still fairly expensive, but not nearly as much as it was when I sold it in 2021. Accordingly, I have a mildly bullish view on Adobe stock today, as it is cheaper than it was in the past, while delivering more earnings and free cash flow.

Earnings Summary

Adobe's fiscal quarter earnings release was a major beat. Among the highlight metrics, the company delivered:

$4.82 billion in revenue, up 10%.

$4.244 billion in gross profit, up 10.3%.

$1.62 billion in operating income ("EBIT"), up 6.2%.

$1.3 billion in GAAP in net income, up 9.9%.

$3.91 in adjusted diluted EPS.

It was a pretty good quarter. Results broadly beat analyst estimates, and we got an update on the status of the deal to acquire Figma. Figma is an interface design tool that lets teams speed up creative workflows. Adobe offered $20 billion for the company, which many investors thought was too much. In the second quarter, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") we learned that the deal was still underway, as Adobe incurred further costs related to it.

Personally, I'm inclined to think that Adobe offered too much money for Figma. The company is reportedly doing $190 million a year in sales, giving the deal a 105 price/sales ratio. The app is designed for creative professionals; interface design is not something likely to appeal to consumers, since it pertains to developing products. Data on Figma's customers agrees: the app is mainly used by businesses with 50-200 employees. I'm not saying that companies can't get to be worth $20 billion or more with just enterprise clients. Obviously, this has happened: just look at Oracle (ORCL) and Salesforce (CRM). However, Figma is currently at a level of revenue that does not justify Adobe's offer price. Growth will need to be high for a long period of time in order for the $20 billion offer price to have been justified.

Adobe in AI

One of the reasons why ADBE stock has been rising this year is because of the company's investments in artificial intelligence, or AI. Ever since ChatGPT wowed the world with its quick and human-like answers to questions, investors have been scrambling to get a piece of the next technological revolution. Sure enough, we've got Adobe with Firefly, its own AI art generation service. Firefly is much like DALL-E and Midjourney in that it can generate art, however it has an interface for human editing and contributions as well. So, it has features that some of the competition doesn't have. This may give it, and Adobe as a whole, important advantages down the line.

Adobe Firefly Interface (Adobe)

Valuation

Now we get to the sourest point of the analysis for Adobe: the valuation.

Adobe is by no means a cheap stock, not even after the positive earnings growth seen in the most recent quarter. Immediately prior to ADBE's second quarter release, Seeking Alpha Quant had the following multiples on file for the company:

33.8 times adjusted earnings.

47 times GAAP earnings.

12.42 times sales.

15.5 times book value.

28.3 times operating cash flow.

30.74 times free cash flow (this multiple calculated by the author).

As you can see, Adobe was quite a pricey stock (going by multiples) at market close today. It's still expensive if you use today's closing price as the numerator in all of the multiples above. For example, Adobe's Q2 diluted EPS was $3.91. That was an increase from the earnings in the prior year quarter, so the trailing P/E ratio is now lower (about 32.5). The positive earnings growth seen in Q2 certainly helped, but ADBE remains an expensive stock.

Risks and Challenges

As we've seen, Adobe is a company with a strong competitive position, many investments in AI, and a steep valuation. At today's prices, I'm about neutral to slightly bullish on it. Nevertheless, there are many risks and challenges for investors to beware, including:

Competition. Competition for adobe has been coming out of the woodwork lately. Canva offers similar creative tools in a much cheaper package. DALL-E and Midjourney offer generative AI. Microsoft is increasingly getting into layouts and generative AI. Then there's Apple's video editing apps, which have always been the main alternative to Adobe in that space. There has never been any one app that quite competes with the entire Creative Cloud in terms of scope, but individual creatives can now put together many similar pieces. So, there may be more competition for Adobe in the future than in the past.

Anti-trust. Adobe is currently under anti-trust scrutiny from the Department of Justice ("DOJ"). The company is being sued over its Figma acquisition, a deal which I personally think might be better off not closing, but whose termination could come with some fines attached. Fines to big tech companies often reach well into the billions of dollars, so ADBE's regulatory troubles are a risk to watch.

Revenue deceleration. Adobe's revenue growth is not what it was back in the 2010s and early 2010s. The year-over-year growth rate is way down from the 5 year CAGR growth rate. Shortly after the launch of Creative Cloud, ADBE went on a massive growth spurt, spurred on by the wild popularity of its cloud services and attendant increase in recurring revenue. Since then, Adobe's revenue growth has slowed down quite a bit. At 10% second quarter growth, ADBE is certainly growing faster than many of its big tech cousins, but it's not the same kind of growth the company used to deliver in the past.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on Adobe Inc. is that it's a high-moat company with a great future. The stock is certainly expensive, but the underlying company has very high margins and positive growth. At a time when most big tech is barely growing, that really stands out. So, I don't think taking a long position in Adobe stock would be the craziest thing an investor could do today.