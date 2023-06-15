Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Adobe Beats Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Soars 5% (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 15, 2023 5:45 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)AAPL, CRM, ORCL2 Comments
Growth at a Good Price
Summary

  • Adobe Inc. released strong fiscal Q2 earnings, beating on revenue and EPS, with the stock rising 5% after hours.
  • The company continues to dominate the creative software market, invest in AI, and shows commitment to closing the Figma acquisition.
  • Despite a high valuation, Adobe remains a high-moat company with solid growth and high margins, making it an attractive investment option.

Adobe Inc. headquarters

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) just released its fiscal second quarter earnings. The release beat on revenue as well as on earnings per share ("EPS"). The company's stock rose 5% after hours as the earnings came

Adobe Firefly Interface

Adobe Firefly Interface (Adobe)

Growth at a Good Price
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

