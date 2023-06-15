Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Valero Energy: Showing Some Signs Of Weakness

Jun. 15, 2023 6:38 PM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)MPC, PSX
Summary

  • The U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corporation reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $8.27 per share, a significant increase from $2.31 per share in the year ago quarter.
  • Refining throughput volumes were 2,930K barrels per day for the first quarter, up from 2,800K barrels per day last year.
  • I recommend buying Valero Energy shares between $107 and $104.5, with possible lower support at $100.
Gas Prices Begin To Rise Nationally But Remain Well Below Same Time Last Year

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Introduction

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) released its first-quarter 2023 results on April 27, 2023.

Note: This article updates my article published on March 10, 2023. I have followed VLO on Seeking Alpha since December

Map

VLO Map Assets (VLO Presentation)

Table

VLO Port Arthur coker (VLO Presentation)

Chart

VLO Refining Margin 4Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart

VLO 1-Year Brent and NG (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

VLO Quarterly Dividend Comparison VLO, PSX, MPC (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

VLO Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Chart

VLO Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

VLO Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

VLO Quarterly Refining Throughput and Ethanol History (Fun Trading)

Chart

VLO Quarterly Throughput Detail (Fun Trading)

The U.S. Gulf Coast provided approximately 58.5%

Of the total throughput volume in 1Q23.
Chart

VLO Quarterly Throughput per Region (Fun Trading)

Below is the historical chart price comparison (Price: Brent and WTI). We can see a direct correlation between oil prices and profit margins. This trend is likely to continue in 2Q23.
Chart

VLO Quarterly Brent and WTI prices History (Fun Trading)

Table

VLO 2023 Guidance (VLO Presentation)

Chart

VLO TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

