Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Milestone Scientific: Buy For The $4 Billion Total Addressable Market

Jun. 15, 2023 6:41 PM ETMilestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)
William Mack profile picture
William Mack
447 Followers

Summary

  • Milestone Scientific offers an innovative product line in the medical and dental segments, including a trademarked solution for Dentists to administer local anesthesia called SingleTooth Anesthesia.
  • The company meets key investment criteria such as a large total addressable market, low institutional ownership, and high Quant ratings.
  • Despite the high level of risk associated with micro caps, I recommend building a small position in the stock for risk-tolerant investors due to its significant upside potential.
3d illustration of a lumbar spine injection

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

Thesis

I recently opened a position in Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). This company meets some of my key criteria for an investment like a large total addressable market, low institutional ownership, high quant ratings, and an innovative product line. While micro caps come with

This article was written by

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
447 Followers
Will is a graduate of Milton Academy and Wesleyan University, where he earned a B.A. in economics and was inducted by the department into Phi Beta Kappa. As a student, he has won several awards and academic honors for passionate and original works of prose. He aims to make accurate, and actionable remarks about public companies. Will takes no fiduciary responsibility for his investment ideas, nor does he speak for any party other than himself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MLSS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.