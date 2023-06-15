Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PNC Financial Near 5% Dividend Yield, A Buying Opportunity

Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
106 Followers

Summary

  • PNC Financial has a Buy Rating due to a favorable interest rate environment, strong capital levels, and minimal office real estate exposure.
  • Its dividend yield is near 5%, competitive within the bank sector.
  • A potential risk for PNC is its exposure to uninsured deposits, with 80% of commercial deposits being uninsured.

A PNC Bank branch in Pearland, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Summary

Now that the Fed has decided to keep rates steady after their much awaited June 14th meeting came and went, just what does this mean for bank stocks like PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC)?

In today's analysis, I discuss why PNC

PNC - dividend growth

PNC - dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

PNC - Price Chart on June 14PNC - Price Chart on June 14

PNC - Price Chart on June 14 (StreetSmart Edge trading platform)

PNC Financial - capital ratios

PNC Financial - capital ratios (PNC Financial - quarterly presentation)

PNC - quarterly results - NII and NIM

PNC - quarterly results - NII and NIM (PNC Financial - quarterly results presentation)

PNC Financial - quarterly presentation

PNC Financial - quarterly presentation (PNC Financial - quarterly presentation)

PNC - quarterly presentation - CRE portfolio

PNC - quarterly presentation - CRE portfolio (PNC Financial - quarterly results presentation)

PNC Financial - loan performance

PNC Financial - loan performance (PNC Financial quarterly presentation)

PNC Financial - insured vs. uninsured deposits

PNC Financial - insured vs uninsured deposits (PNC Financial - quarterly presentation)

This article was written by

Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
106 Followers
Albert Anthony is the pen name of an American author who writes for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com as a technical analyst and markets columnist, covering the technology and financial sectors specifically. A native of the NYC area, his family roots are from coastal Croatia, and he has also called home the tech hub of Austin Texas for many years. He is also author of a new book on Amazon called Leadership and Management: 5 Steps to Increase Productivity (2023 Edition). Albert Anthony holds a B.A. from Drew University, and professional certifications from Microsoft, CompTIA, Corporate Finance Institute, and University of Virginia Darden School of Business. As an investor, he manages a family portfolio of capital assets through his firm Albert Anthony and Company, and he trades with his own capital. *Analyst Disclosure: The author does not hold any long or short positions in any company he is rating at the time of publishing the article, however he may hold long positions in similar companies in the same sector. The author is not a registered financial advisor or broker-dealer, and does not manage capital for others or provide personalized financial advice, and does not sell financial products or services. All analyst opinions are his own and not that of any prior or current employer, and not meant to be personalized financial advice but general market commentary and opinion, based on publicly available information and data. The author's analyses on this portal are limited to stocks and he does not cover or invest in crypto currencies, derivatives, bonds, or commodities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.