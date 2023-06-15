Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mersana Therapeutics: Stock Declines On Clinical Hold

Jun. 15, 2023 6:52 PM ETMersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)
Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • Mersana is an antibody drug conjugate pioneer that expects to release data from a pivotal study of lead candidate UpRi in ovarian cancer very soon.
  • The company has been rocked as its latest safety data shared with the FDA revealed five patient fatalities reportedly related to bleeding episodes.
  • The data remains under investigation, but the market has responded - Mersana stock is down nearly 60% today.
  • Mersana's share price had been rising as rival Immunogen's ADC Elahere showed some very strong data in PROC in a post-approval data set, suggesting UpRi could be as effective.
  • Now it seems that Mersana's approach to ADC development could be seriously flawed. Only time will tell but it's clearly a difficult day for the company.
Investment Overview

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares are in freefall - the stock price is down 58% today (at the time of writing), trading at a price of ~$4, owing to a partial clinical hold pausing new patient enrollment in the company's UP-NEXT and UPGRADE-A clinical trials

Edmund Ingham
