Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alpha Metallurgical Resources: High Quality At A Great Price

Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
673 Followers

Summary

  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources is going for a very low valuation.
  • The company has low breakeven prices and negative net debt, reducing the risk.
  • Share repurchases are capturing the low valuation and adding a floor to the stock price.

Charcoal with red streaks of heat. Textured dark background.

SolidMaks/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) is an American mining company that produces coal in Virginia and West Virginia. Here's a link to their website where more background information can be found.

Trade Thesis

I'm

P&L

Seeking Alpha

Newcastle Coal Front-Month Futures

Newcastle Coal Front-Month Futures (Tradingview)

This article was written by

Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
673 Followers
I focus on thematic investing, crisis investing, systematic options trading through both premium selling and long-vol positions, and discretionary global macro. I have experience with private M&A along with many years of publicly-traded equities and equity-based derivatives trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.