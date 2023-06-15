Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 15, 2023 8:14 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference Call June 15, 2023 2:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Claire McDonough - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

Emmanuel Rosner

Alright. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us for this session with Rivian as part of Deutsche Bank’s Global Automotive Conference. My name is Emmanuel Rosner and I am the lead U.S. autos and autotech analyst here at Deutsche Bank. Extremely pleased to be joined by Claire McDonough, who is the CFO of Rivian today for a fireside chat discussion on some of my prepared questions, but also we will leave some room for questions from all of you in the room.

So as you probably all know, Rivian is an electric vehicle manufacturer. It specializes in light truck and commercial vehicle production, software and service solutions for retail as well as fleet customers. The company is aiming to produce about 50,000 units this year, targets positive gross margin for 2024, and we’re certainly looking to chat through all this. So welcome, again, and thanks for being here.

Claire McDonough

Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Emmanuel Rosner

And one more thing, if you haven’t driven it yet, we have a couple of Rivian SUV – very sharp looking Rivian SUVs in front of the lobby on the street there. And just sign up, you can add it to your meeting list. I know we have a few reservation holders, not – sitting right in front of us who would love to actually drive it all the way home. Let’s start maybe as an update to current condition and how things are going, I guess, for Rivian. Can you provide an update on the supply chain conditions you’re navigating? Are you still seeing bottlenecks? Is this improving sequentially? And, at this point, I guess what would be the main

