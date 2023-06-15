Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ADMA Biologics: Adding Intrinsic Value Based On The Catalysts

Jun. 15, 2023 10:10 PM ETADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)1 Comment
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.9K Followers

Summary

  • ADMA continues its demonstrated sales performance with another tremendous growth in revenue for Q1 last month.
  • There are fundamental, sentimental and valuation facts to suggest ADMA is mispriced in my opinion.
  • Reiterate buy, seeking a 20% return objective over the coming 6-months.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Investment Summary

A full 6-months have passed since my buy thesis on ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), and the investment thesis has begun to vindicate itself with a 14% return on capital at the time of writing. There

r

Data: Updata

4

Data: Author, ADMA SEC Filings

4

Data: Author, ADMA SEC Filings

r

Data: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.9K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADMA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.