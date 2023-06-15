Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IXN: Upside In Microsoft And Apple Drive This Fund's Growth

Jun. 15, 2023 10:37 PM ETiShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
Summary

  • iShares Global Tech ETF focuses primarily on Big Tech, with Apple and Microsoft constituting 42% of the entire fund's portfolio, and has shown strong performance throughout 2023.
  • The fund's heavy focus on semiconductors could benefit from incorporating more Asian semiconductor companies, particularly from South Korea, Japan, and China, to capitalize on the thriving industry in these countries.
  • Microsoft's investment in AI, specifically in OpenAI's ChatGPT, positions the company at the forefront of AI innovation and provides a significant competitive advantage in the tech industry.

Technology network background concept.

your_photo

Strategy

Launched in 2001 by BlackRock, Inc. and managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) invests in stocks of companies within the information technology industry. The fund invests in both growth and value stocks

Top 10 Holdings for IXN

Top 10 countries for IXN

Snapshot of top 3 holdings at the beginning of 2023

Price of AAPL, MSFT, and NVDA in the past year

Total Return of IXN and peers YTD

IXN industry distribution

Apple's revenue streams in the last decade

I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. *Closely associated with Modern Income Investor*

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

