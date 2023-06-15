Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Siltronic AG: Well Positioned For The Next Cycle

Jun. 15, 2023 10:43 PM ETSiltronic AG (SSLLF)
Christoph Liu
Christoph Liu
764 Followers

Summary

  • Siltronic AG, a German producer of silicon wafers, faces a challenging 2023, but long-term growth is expected due to global megatrends driving chip demand.
  • Despite the current downturn in the semiconductor market, Siltronic remains profitable and is expected to see materially improved cash flows and profitability in the coming years.
  • The company is currently trading at a historically cheap valuation, making it a potential buy for investors looking for long-term growth and a dividend yield of 3+ percent.

technician with wafer

PonyWang

Siltronic AG (OTCPK:SSLLF) has had a challenging first quarter. And to make matters worse, the outlook for the remainder of 2023 is rather bleak, too. But while the immediate future mainly holds challenges for the German producer of silicon wafers given

This article was written by

Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
764 Followers
I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

