Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 15, 2023 9:59 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Jonathan Vaas - Vice President, Investor Relations

Shantanu Narayen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

David Wadhwani - President, Digital Media

Anil Chakravarthy - President, Digital Experience

Dan Durn - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Mark Moerdler - Bernstein Research

Tyler Radke - Citibank

Matt Swanson - RBC

Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '23 Adobe Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Jonathan Vaas, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Vaas

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Shantanu Narayen, Adobe's Chair and CEO; David Wadhwani, President of Digital Media; Anil Chakravarthy, President of Digital Experience; and Dan Durn, Executive Vice President and CFO.

On this call, which is being recorded, we will discuss Adobe's second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results. You can find our press release as well as PDFs of our prepared remarks and financial results on Adobe's Investor Relations website.

The information discussed on this call, including our financial targets and product plans, is as of today, June 15, and contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainty and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in these statements. For a discussion of these risks, you should review the factors discussed in today's press release and in Adobe's SEC filings.

On this call, we will discuss GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Our reported results include GAAP growth rates as

