Factor-based equity strategies have one essential disadvantage in common. They tend to perform asymmetrically. For instance, when growth was in vogue during the pandemic, value stocks were languishing. Earlier, during the 2010s, value investors were also hardly impressed with the total returns their inexpensive portfolios were clocking, while the FAANGM optimists were rewarded mightily for their bets on outsized growth in the broad tech sector to continue. In a similar vein, low volatility names tend to chug along during turbulent times dominated by bears and then lag their racier counterparts badly during recoveries.

Thankfully, there are funds with complex strategies that attempt to navigate the market cycles sophisticatedly mixing factors, without betting heavily on only one specific style; theoretically, they should have a potential to avoid steeper drawdowns that their single-factor peers have to stolidly endure when the major narrative is changing. The WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) is a representative of this cohort worth discussing today.

Tracking the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Index, USMF makes no attempt to go all-in on value or momentum. Instead, it provides adequate exposure to both, prioritizing large caps, adding a quality ingredient, and also paying attention to the low correlation factor.

As described in the summary prospectus, from the starting universe which includes 800 names with largest market capitalizations that successfully passed the liquidity test among others, only 200 stocks and REITs can qualify in case they made it to the top 25% with the strongest composite scores. The composite score itself is based on fundamental and technical parameters, namely on value (P/E, P/B, and P/S), quality (Return on Equity and Return on Assets), momentum (risk-adjusted returns), and correlation to the market. An essential note here is that even though USMF does not take the growth factor into account, the current portfolio has surprisingly strong weighted-average forward sales and EPS growth rates, at 7.4% and 12.9%, respectively, as per my calculations based on pundits' estimates.

The index has a complex weighting schema. It is strongly recommended to read the prospectus for a better understanding of this nuanced process. In short, the schema is based on the factor score combined with a low volatility ingredient added to reduce the overall risk of the resulting mix. A constituent's weight cannot exceed a 4% limit.

With the strategy guided by the principle of sector neutrality, USMF has a GICS sector mix unsurprisingly similar to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), with information technology, healthcare, and financials occupying the top spots.

An important remark is that despite being heavy in mega and large caps, USMF still has about 29% of its assets allocated to mid caps. At the same time, neither small caps nor $1 trillion titans have qualified for inclusion, and the weighted-average market cap stands at $48.8 billion, as of my calculations. The most expensive company in the mix is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), a pharmaceuticals industry bellwether valued at ~$452 billion as of writing the article. Despite being a mega cap, due to weighting intricacies, JNJ has only a limited impact on USMF's performance owing to its modest weight of just 50 bps. It is worth noting that Johnson & Johnson is hardly a value stock; however, it has sector-leading profitability characteristics, which were likely the major contributors to its composite score and thus secured its inclusion.

JNJ is not the only expensive player in the USMF portfolio. In fact, about 53% have a Quant Valuation grade of D+ or worse, even those from the mid-cap league that should in theory be priced at a discount to their respective sectors.

Nevertheless, the fund still has a rich earnings yield, almost 3% higher than the one of the S&P 500 index. Please bear in mind that P/Es naturally vary from sector to sector, with capital-intensive industries typically having lower ratios (hence, higher earnings yields).

Market Cap EY P/S Revenue Fwd EPS Fwd ROE ROA 24-month beta $48.8 billion 7.3% 3.6x 7.4% 12.9% 47.4% 9.2% 0.85 Click to enlarge

All the figures are weighted-average. Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha

Market Cap EY Est. 3-5 Year EPS Growth $662.5 billion 4.4% 12.47% Click to enlarge

Data from the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) website. The EY is the inverted P/E

It should also be noted that even with the fourteen top contributors to the EY (ranging from Southwestern Energy Company's (SWN) 112% to Civitas Resources' (CIVI) 25%) having their yields reduced to 1%, the WA metric of 5.3% would still be higher than the S&P 500's.

Next, thanks to the picky index, USMF has also excelled in filtering out soft-quality names, with the current portfolio having no exposure to companies with a D+ Quant Profitability rating or worse, while more than 95% of its assets are allocated to those with an at least B- rating. Importantly, there are no cash-burning companies in this basket; those unable to turn a profit account for a measly 2.2%. And as the table above illustrates, ROE and ROA look solid.

And speaking about volatility, USMF's basket consists of stocks that in general are less volatile than the market, with the weighted-average 24-month beta at 0.95, as per my calculations.

Performance analysis

The data discussed above suggest USMF could be an excellent long-term holding. But did its strategy deliver in the past? To answer that question, I have selected the following peer group of both actively and passively managed multifactor funds:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC), Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLRG), Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS), Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL).

It would be reasonable to divide the group into a few cohorts to account for trading history differences. Below is the data for the funds launched before USMF, with IVV added for better context; the period covered is July 2017 - May 2023.

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Unfortunately, USMF's results look bleak as it underperformed the market (proxied with IVV), GSLC, as well as FLQL.

The next table includes OMFL which was incepted in November 2017.

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Here, OMFL is unrivaled.

The third table has the June 2021 - May 2023 period covered. Unfortunately, compared to the market, PLRG, and DYNF, USMF had the weakest performance over that timeframe; the silver lining is its comparatively low standard deviation.

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Now, a closer look at the fund's monthly and annual returns. As the table below illustrates, it has been an exceedingly tough task for USMF to best IVV since its inception in 2017, with 2023 being the most challenging period for now as it has underperformed the S&P 500 ETF for five months in a row which has never happened before.

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Even though I am a supporter of value-centered strategies, I should acknowledge that with interest rate increases now on pause, which chimes well with the most recent inflation data suggesting peak pessimism is likely behind already, value- and value-ish mixes are at risk of underperforming. In this regard, I am uncertain whether USMF would be capable of keeping pace with IVV amid a newborn bull market, with investors pricing in inflation trending down and a gradual return to lower rates. More likely, simpler top-heavy portfolios betting on racier stocks will do better, unless a full-scale recession cools down this rally.

Concluding thoughts

USMF has a complex fundamentals-driven strategy mindful of momentum and correlation. In the current version, its portfolio has a rich earnings yield and almost excellent quality characteristics. There is something to appreciate on the low volatility and even growth fronts. Its expense ratio is reasonable at 28 bps; AUM is relatively large at $259.5 million.

Unfortunately, as in a plethora of cases with other smart-beta vehicles, the strategy has not demonstrated consistent alpha since its inception. USMF lagged IVV and a few multifactor funds over the timeframes analyzed above, even though it showed resilience last year, declining by only 8.8% while IVV was down by 18.2%.

In sum, despite appreciating the fund's smartly calibrated strategy, I assign it a Hold rating due to its soft past performance.