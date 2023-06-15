Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
USMF: Excellent Quality Holdings, But Performance Disappoints

Summary

  • Tracking the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Index, USMF makes no attempt to go all-in on value or momentum.
  • Instead, it provides adequate exposure to both, prioritizing large caps, adding a quality ingredient, and also paying attention to the low correlation factor.
  • USMF has a rich earnings yield and almost excellent quality characteristics. There is something to appreciate on the low volatility and even growth fronts.
  • Unfortunately, as in a plethora of cases with other smart-beta vehicles, the strategy has not demonstrated consistent alpha since its inception.
  • Despite appreciating the fund's smartly calibrated strategy, I assign it a Hold rating due to its soft past performance.
Balance, Minimal Concept

akinbostanci/E+ via Getty Images

Factor-based equity strategies have one essential disadvantage in common. They tend to perform asymmetrically. For instance, when growth was in vogue during the pandemic, value stocks were languishing. Earlier, during the 2010s, value investors were also hardly impressed with the total returns their inexpensive portfolios were clocking, while

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

