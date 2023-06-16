jan van der Wolf/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Back in November last year, I wasn't really convinced about European Residential Real Estate (TSX:ERE.UN:CA). The dividend yield was very attractive, but as the REIT had (and still has) access to cheap debt, the increasing interest rates will likely be painful going forward. The management's focus should be on risk mitigation and I wanted to check up on the REIT's financial performance to see if I should change my opinion as the share price - surprisingly - is relatively flat despite the aggressive increase of interest rates on the financial markets.

Data by YCharts

The Q1 results: Expect FFO and AFFO volatility

Before digging into the balance sheet and capital structure, I wanted to check up on the operating and financial performance of European Residential REIT. After all, the AFFO generated by a REIT is what drives the capital allocation and excess cash after paying the distribution could be used to strengthen the balance sheet and make refinancing exercises easier. This article is meant as an update, so to get a better overview and impression of what European Residential Real Estate does, I'd like to refer you to my older article. It's just important to remember the REIT's main assets are the 6,900 residential suites across the Netherlands (with almost 70% classified as multi-family homes and about half of all suites located in the Randstad region).

My first step when looking at a REIT is the FFO and AFFO performance. As you can see below, the REIT was definitely reporting a positive FFO but you can also clearly see the FFO has decreased from 9.8M EUR to 9.24M EUR. This also reduced the FFO per share from 4.2 cents to 4 cents.

ERE Investor Relations

This may come as a surprise as ERE actually reported an increase of almost 10% in the Net Operating Income (as you can see below).

ERE Investor Relations

It really shouldn't come as a surprise though. In my previous article which was published last year I already warned for the impact of higher interest expenses. And that's exactly what happened; Although the majority of ERE's debt is fixed-rate debt, the interest expenses increased anyway: as you can see below, the total amount of financing costs increased by approximately 1.5M EUR, which completely wiped out the positive impact from the increasing NOI.

ERE Investor Relations

And as the FFO came in lower than in the first quarter of last year, I didn't really have high hopes for the AFFO in the first quarter of this year. And unfortunately that's indeed what happened. There is a silver lining though: the allowance for sustaining capex has decreased as ERE expects this year to be less capital intensive: it is now budgeting 533 EUR per suite in maintenance expenses compared to 626 EUR per suite last year.

This has helped the AFFO, which decreased by just 0.4M EUR to 0.035 EUR per share.

ERE Investor Relations

The REIT pays a monthly distribution of 0.01 EUR (0.12 EUR per year) and at the current exchange rate this works out to C$0.174 per share for a yield of approximately 6%. The distribution is still fully covered and fortunately for ERE some of its shareholders take the dividend in new shares. That explains why the total amount of distributions declared was 6.97M EUR while only 6.4M EUR was paid out. This allowed European Residential to retain 1.77M EUR in AFFO in the first quarter of this year, and cash retention will be an important element to ensure the interest expenses don't spiral out of control.

About interest rates and capitalization rates

Credit where credit is due: European Residential REIT played the interest game beautifully. It locked in some super-low interest rates. Have a look at the maturity schedule below. The debt maturing this year has a weighted average rate of 1.08%, and pretty much every maturity date up until 2028 has a weighted average interest rate of less than 2% and in most cases less than 1.5%. I tip my hat, as that's a beautifully executed financing strategy.

ERE Investor Relations

Unfortunately this also means the increasing interest rates will hurt the REIT. Considering the interest rates are much higher on the financial markets, expect a sharp and pretty dramatic increase in European Residential REIT's cost of debt. I think 3.5% will be the lower end of the spectrum but as the ECB has been hinting at more rate hikes by the end of this year, I think ERE will have to deal with 4-4.5% interest rates. This means that for the 142M EUR in mortgages that will mature in 2023 and 2024, the net cost of debt will likely increase by 300 basis points. This will add 4.2M EUR to the interest bill. And that's just for the next two years.

Even if the 2025 and 2026 mortgage maturities could be refinanced at 3.5%, that would add another 8M EUR to the interest bill. The cumulative effect of applying more realistic mortgage rates in the current yield environment would be in excess of 12M EUR between now and the end of 2026. That's very, very tough for a REIT which is currently generating just over 32M EUR in annualized AFFO (based on the Q1 results).

There is one saving grace: ERE has time. And it will without any doubt be able to increase rent over the next four years as well. And that's not unreasonable. The current NOI is approximately 70M EUR per year, so the total cumulative rent increase should be around 17% to fully compensate for the higher interest expenses that we can expect between now and the end of 2026.

That sounds feasible if it wasn't for the Dutch government which is pushing hard to avoid rental prices spiraling out of control. This year, for instance, European Residential REIT will only be able to hike the rent by 4% (starting on July 1st). This means it will be difficult to compensate for the increasing interest expenses over the next few years, but at least European Residential Real Estate will have a fighting chance.

It also means we can likely expect a good third quarter as that will be the first quarter the 4% rent hike will be applied (rent increases have an effective date of July 1 st in the Netherlands).

Investment thesis

Based on the Q1 AFFO of 0.035 EUR per share, the full-year AFFO would come in at 0.14 EUR or approximately C$0.20. So based on an earnings multiple (and despite the recent AFFO contraction), the stock doesn't appear to be expensive at less than 15 times the AFFO. That's not an abnormal multiple for a residential REIT these days.

I don't expect any AFFO increases over the next five years as the REIT is slowly refinancing existing mortgages. The REIT played the game very well and locked in some ultra cheap mortgages, but that also means the spread between the old mortgage rate and the new rate will be pretty brutal. Fortunately the demand for housing in the Netherlands remains strong, and ERE shouldn't have any issues to continue to hike the rent going forward.

When I started writing this article, I thought I'd end up with a 'sell' or a 'hold' at best. And while I would like to explicitly warn for the interest expense risk, European Residential REIT may be able to deal with it thanks to the nicely staggered maturity dates of the mortgages. While all covenants are still comfortably met, I am not too keen on the debt level of 54% of the book value. Fortunately the increase of the debt ratio was caused by the more conservative approach valuing the portfolio. The capitalization rate of the portfolio has increased from 3.64% to 3.96%.

ERE Investor Relations

That's a good start but an additional 50 bp increase in the capitalization rate would wipe out an additional 190M EUR of the equity value. A combination of a 50 bp cap rate increase with a 5% NOI increase would limit the 'damage' to 112M EUR. That would still result in a very healthy book value of XXX per share, but it would push the total debt to gross book value to about 58%. In that case, the book value of the REIT would still exceed C$4/share.

This makes European Residential Real Estate a 'speculative buy'. I don't expect any major hit to the earnings profile (but there will be some volatility in the quarters between refinancing mortgages and being able to hike the rent), but the balance sheet ideally should be a bit fortified. And considering the stock is trading at a large discount to the NAV, it would make more sense for ERE to sell some suites rather than issuing new stock.

I currently have no position in European Residential Real Estate. I am considering a long position, but I know very well I will have to keep a close eye on the balance sheet every single quarter to make sure the REIT's debt ratio remains comfortable.