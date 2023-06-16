Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

European Residential REIT Offers A 6% Yield, But Keep An Eye On Balance Sheet

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • European Residential REIT is focusing on residential real estate in the Netherlands, a good area to be invested in.
  • Don't expect any noticeable AFFO growth as mortgage refinancings will result in the cost of debt likely more than doubling.
  • This sounds tough, but it's actually a direct result of having a smart management team that locked in sub-1.5% mortgages.
  • The main risk to keep an eye on is the balance sheet risk. Further cap rate increases will push the debt-to-assets ratio toward 60%.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Zuidas, the business, legal and financial district of Amsterdam with many high-rise apartments and office buildings.

jan van der Wolf/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Back in November last year, I wasn't really convinced about European Residential Real Estate (TSX:ERE.UN:CA). The dividend yield was very attractive, but as the REIT had (and still has) access to cheap

Chart
Data by YCharts

FFO Calculation

ERE Investor Relations

NOI Calculation

ERE Investor Relations

Increase in Interest Expenses

ERE Investor Relations

AFFO Calculation

ERE Investor Relations

Mortgage Maturity Schedule

ERE Investor Relations

Capitalization Rate

ERE Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.15K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.