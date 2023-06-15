Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
It's A Coin Toss: Gold And Silver Analysis

Summary

  • Gold broke trendline support (green) on Tuesday and backtested that support, now resistance, on Wednesday.
  • Until Silver closes above 24.41, the risk remains down. The weekly chart also confirms that 24.41 is the level to break, as shown by the downtrend since the peak in Feb 2021.
  • Unfortunately, the next direction for the metals remains a coin toss. The fact that all of the RSIs are around 50 - i.e., neutral - confirms this.

Gold and silver bars

Inok

By David Brady

The Fed paused rate hikes on Wednesday but stated its intention to increase interest rates going forward, depending on the incoming data. Below are the current probabilities of another rate hike of 25 basis points in July

US 10-year treasury yield

Gold Chart cme June 14

Silver Chart June 14

Silver Chart

This article was written by

Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.46K Followers
Established in February 2008, Sprott Money Ltd. is a leading precious metals wholesale, institutional and retail dealer selling gold, silver and platinum bars, coins and wafers online and over the phone. We offer competitive precious metals storage, IRA, and RRSP services, as well as a comprehensive news site.Sprott Money Ltd. is a privately held company owned by Eric Sprott and operated by Larisa Sprott.

