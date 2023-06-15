Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XRMI: Risk Managed S&P 500 Return, Not Worth The Trouble

Summary

  • The Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the Cboe S&P 500 Risk Managed Income Index.
  • XRMI does this by selling monthly at the money call options and buying 5% out of the money puts, while holding the Index outright.
  • This structure significantly buffers volatility, but at the same time gives up most of the upside in a bull market.
  • A better approach would be to use a wider collar that resets less frequently.

Thesis

The Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI) is a fairly new offering in the exchange traded fund arena. The fund came to market in 2021, and represents yet another 'risk managed' flavor in the equity space.

strikes

Strikes and Deltas (MarketChameleon)

pnl

Collar PnL (Schwab)

options

Holdings (Fund Website)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

