Introduction

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) both own, develop and lease properties to commercial tenants under long-term net leases. They both have similar capital structures and enjoy the two highest credit ratings in the free-standing space within retail REIT sector. Realty Income is substantially larger, they have 12,237 properties in their portfolio, while NNN REIT owned 3,411 properties as of December 31st, 2022. Realty Income also has over five times the market cap of NNN REIT. Despite these differences, they share a similar business model and strategy. Both REITs are spread investors: they generate rental income on assets they own and profit from the difference between the rent received and the cost of obtaining the assets for which they derive rental income. In this article, we break down the spread to its component parts. We look at the capitalization rate and appraise the cost of capital. We evaluate each component of the cost of capital and in so doing form a view on the cost of equity and compare it with the current return that can be obtained given their respective stock prices. We opine on which issue might be a better deal and conclude with a recommended investment action.

Source: Realty Income Corp. 10-K for 2022, NNN REIT Inc. 10-K for 2022

Capitalization Rate

In theory, when a company can deploy assets and earn a return that exceeds the cost to acquire the assets then value is created. In the context of a REIT, this is akin to value creation when the capitalization rate exceeds the cost of capital. The capitalization rate, or cap rate, is typically the net operating income divided by the property assets value. And the cost of capital is the cost to use the capital to acquire the assets for which income is derived.

Please take a look at Table 1 which presents the average implied cap rate from Q1 2000 to Q1 2023 for free-standing retail REITs. Investors may choose to make an upward adjustment as both Realty Income and NNN REIT completed deals in Q1 2023 in the north of 7% cap rate range. Additionally, cap rates are positively correlated to interest rates, so an adjustment based on a macro perspective may be reasonable.

Table 1: Implied Cap Rate for Free Standing Retail REITs, from Q1 2000 to Q1 2023 Average Standard Deviation Low Range High Range 6.77% 1.13% 5.64% 7.90% Click to enlarge

Source: Nareit T-Tracker

For our analysis, we shall use the average implied cap rate of 6.77%. For Realty Income or NNN REIT to create value, they need to have a cost of capital lower than 6.77%. Let us now take a look at their cost of capital.

Cost of Capital

Cost of capital can be broken down to the cost of debt and the cost of equity. Also, we have to consider the relative size of debt and equity in the capital structure. If a company has no debt, then there would be no cost of debt and the cost of capital would simply be the cost of equity. Most public companies have some debt and so the relative size and cost of each will help us determine the cost of capital. Neither REIT has preferred shares outstanding. And by virtue of their REIT status, any tax benefit derived from debt is omitted.

Please take a look at Table 2 which presents the capital structure of Realty Income and NNN REIT.

Table 2: Capital Structure NNN O Debt 33.10% 34.30% Equity 66.90% 65.70% Click to enlarge

Source: REITWatch May 2023

Cost of Debt

Table 3 presents the cost of debt for the two companies. For our purposes, we simply take the cost of debt that is presented on their latest 2022 supplemental filing.

Table 3: Cost of Debt NNN O Debt ($ in thousands) 3,942,511 17,935,539 Cost of debt 3.77% 3.36% Click to enlarge

Realty Income has a one notch better credit rating and so it is not surprising that they have a 41-basis point advantage in their cost of debt. Realty Income is rated A- by S&P and NNN REIT is rated BBB+ by S&P. The current spread of the 10-year Corporate (A/A) and Corporate (Baa/BBB) is 47 basis points which is roughly in line with what we are seeing.

Source: NNN REIT Annual Supplemental Data for 2022, Realty Income, Q4 2022 Supplement, Fidelity.com for Corporate (A/A) and Corporate (Baa/BBB) information as of June 14,2023.

Thus far, we have the relative weights of debt and equity in the capital structure and the cost of debt for both REITs. Next, we calculate the cost of equity.

Cost of Equity

There are different methods and philosophies around calculating the cost of equity. We shall use the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) in which we essentially add a spread to a risk-free rate and scale the spread by the volatility of the particular stock. Please take a look at Table 4.

Table 4: Cost of Equity using CAPM β 10-year Treasury Equity risk premium Cost of Equity NNN REIT 0.87 3.81% 4.50% 7.73% Realty Income 0.80 3.81% 4.50% 7.41% Click to enlarge

Source: www.cnbc.com on June 14th 2023 and author's calculations

The beta statistic measures the volatility with respect to the market. I use the 10-year treasury as my risk-free rate and apply a spread, or an equity risk premium of 4.5%. The percentage used for an equity risk premium is somewhat subjective and frequently elicits lively discussions among finance professionals. I will use 4.5% which I would argue is within the range of what is commonly estimated.

Now that we have a cost of equity, we can calculate the weighted cost of capital for the REITs. Please take a look at Table 5.

Table 5: Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) NNN O Weight of debt 33.10% 34.30% Cost of debt 3.77% 3.36% Weight of equity 66.90% 65.70% Cost of equity 7.73% 7.41% WACC 6.42% 6.02% Click to enlarge

From the table, Realty Income has a lower cost of capital. One interpretation is that they can pursue deals more aggressively than NNN REIT since their "hurdle rate" is lower. Their lower cost of debt and lower stock volatility translates to a 40-basis point advantage.

Table 6 quantifies the percentage for which each REIT creates value by the calculating difference of the cap rate and the WACC.

Table 6: Value created as measured by Cap Rate - WACC NNN O Cap Rate 6.77% 6.77% WACC 6.42% 6.02% Cap Rate - WACC 0.35% 0.75% Click to enlarge

Given the capital structure, the cap rate and their respective cost of capital, Realty Income creates more than double the value than NNN REIT by this measure.

This doesn't necessarily mean to say that Realty Income is a better deal for equity investors than NNN REIT at the current price. It is very possible that company A creates more value but is also higher priced which negates the value creation advantage. Realty Income might create more value, but to whom does that value accrue to? Fixed income holders? Equity investors? Management? To estimate which of the two stocks is a better deal for investors, we will revisit the cost of equity calculated previously.

Cost of Equity Revisited

There are several ways to estimate the cost of equity. The CAPM method employed above is a more statistical oriented approach. Also, cost of equity is the terminology used from the company's perspective. It is the cost for them to obtain equity capital. From the investor's point of view, the cost of equity is the required rate of return for an investment. And for many investors, particularly REIT investors, the required rate of return has two components: the current dividend yield and the growth rate of the dividends. Please take a look at Table 7 where we look at the total return as the current dividend yield plus the 10-year compound annual dividend growth rate as supplied by Seeking Alpha.

Table 7: Total Return NNN O Dividend Yield 5.08% 5.02% Growth Rate 3.37% 4.72% Total Return 8.45% 9.74% Click to enlarge

Source: The dividend yield is from www.cnbc.com on June 14, 2023

From the table, the total return that Realty Income offers is 129 basis points more attractive NNN REIT. To calculate how much of the value created accrues to equity investors, the more relevant calculation is a comparison of the total return to the cost of equity calculated earlier. Please take a look at Table 8.

Table 8: Relative Value of Stocks NNN O Total Return 8.45% 9.74% Cost of Equity 7.73% 7.41% Spread 0.72% 2.33% Click to enlarge

Both NNN REIT and Realty Income offer investors more than what would be justified using CAPM. Of the two, Realty Income offers investors substantially more value as measured by this method.

Conclusion

NNN REIT and Realty Income are spread investors. They earn a spread between the cap rate and their cost of capital. Realty Income has a one notch better credit rating and lower volatility which translates to a lower cost of capital. Furthermore, Realty Income is able to leverage their lower cost of capital and generate more value than NNN REIT. Not only does Realty Income create more value from a business standpoint, they also offer equity investors a larger slice of the value pie than does NNN REIT. For investors deciding on a position between the two, Realty Income is the better deal at the current price.