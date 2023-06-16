JuSun

Overview

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is a capital markets compliance services and compliance technology company. The firm provides a broad set of services and technologies in this regard, covering the gamut from compliance for trading entities to firms that are first listing their shares publicly. The firm was originally a division of RR Donnelley, a marketing and communications conglomerate. The company was spun out as a standalone entity and began trading publicly in Q4 2016.

Since then DFIN stock has underperformed the S&P500 throughout the entire period. The stock’s chart shows that it underwent an immediate sell-off after going public and was then slowly sold off to a trough price, from which it appears to have now regained ground, ultimately appreciating beyond its IPO price. As of today the stock is up about 58% since IPO while still trailing the S&P’s price return by 43.7% as of this article.

This is an interesting pattern to see. Clearly Donnelley Financial stock has some new life in it. The stock’s run since the end of 2020 brought it to a new price peak in less than two years. Subsequent trading saw a further sell-off and then renewed upward momentum. At its current share price of $45.85, the stock is within a stone’s throw of its all-time high of $47.10. In this article I wanted to investigate what could be driving the momentum here as well as determine if the stock could be a buy from a fundamental perspective.

Financials

One reason for DFIN stocks' renewed upwards momentum could be a positive shift in its growth profile. We do see that 2020 demonstrated a return to revenue growth for the firm, breaking a two year trend of decline and then seeing a further acceleration in 2021. Unfortunately the most recent year, 2022, then displays the sharpest downtick in DFIN’s revenues that we have yet seen. While there may have been a bit of an early-stage trend that maps well to the share price trajectory here, I feel comfortable saying that it has not persisted.

This has also played out on a quarter to quarter level in recent periods. We can see that 2022’s performance was quite negative overall and in some respects looks worse than the amalgamated metric. The only highlight here is somewhat of a reversal in this decline in the most recent quarter, although the company still experienced a revenue decline of 5.88% during that time. Whether revenues now increase or continue to decline is very much up in the air when it comes to this stock.

As to profitability, the situation looks to be marginally better. While 2020 showed a loss, the company has since been able to increase its net margin and post two of its most-profitable years to date. This is particularly salient as revenues have continued to decline during this time, indicating significantly increased levels of operating efficiency.

Looking at the firm’s operating margin we can readily confirm this to be the case. Fiscal year 2021 saw the company post a record operating margin and then maintain a large portion of it in the following year.

Interestingly, this was not primarily driven by increased cost efficiencies on a net basis. Rather, the company has been able to increase its gross profitability significantly during these periods. This result originated from a shift in the company’s revenue mix, with the firm now generating significantly more of its revenue through software as opposed to paper-oriented compliance services.

Looking at things from a quarterly perspective it is clear that this new gross margin has stabilized in the 54-58% range, with a few quarters showing results that are a few points below or beyond that.

This means that DFIN is now set to continue operating at structurally higher gross margins and a higher level of earnings on the same revenue base. Given that gross margins have gone from the high single digits to what are now healthy double-digit numbers, this looks to be warranted.

The other thing driving upward pressure on share price is Donnelley’s ongoing share repurchase program, which has been reducing its shares outstanding at a healthy rate. As of its most recent quarter its 29.5M shares outstanding were only 88.32% of what they were 10 quarters prior. At present the company still has $123M remaining on its share repurchase authorization. At its current market cap of $1.37B this amounts to 8.98% of its overall value, representing further upside from the compression of its float.

The fundamental shifts that are underlying this stock’s change in trajectory appear clear: structurally higher margins as well as share repurchases. These two forces have been enough to outweigh concerns on its declining revenues, albeit not enough to bring the share price to parity with the index. It makes sense to see where things have now landed as to the company’s valuation.

Valuation and Risk Profile

Perhaps surprisingly, Donnelley is currently trading at a premium valuation. On a GAAP basis both its trailing and forward P/E multiples are at more than a 70% premium to the financial sector overall. Even at its current price point I would not call it cheap.

Of course, the changing margin story here could have also created a materially improved set of long-term earnings expectations, thus making the current valuation reasonable. Unfortunately this does not appear to be the case; Donnelley’s one year forward EPS growth rate is well below the sector median and is in fact quite negative. Over a 3-5 year horizon the company is expected to return to earnings growth but at rates below that of the sector overall.

As such it seems that the market has already priced in a renewed optimism for Donnelley, with its near to medium term trajectory already reflected in the share price.

Considering the risk profile for this business and its stock, I would say the most pressing element to consider is its performance as to revenue growth. This is quite pressing as revenues have continued to decline throughout the last year. This company needs to return to growth in its top line if the stock is going to go anywhere. Frankly, I am surprised it has returned to its current price level against the backdrop of declining revenues. Without returning to revenue growth, I would not expect share price gains from the last two years to persist, even with improved margins and the prospect of ongoing buybacks.

Conclusion

Donnelley Financial has one critical element that could form the backbone of a turnaround story: newly improved margins that it is sustaining. At the same time, however, the declines that we are seeing in revenue would not allow for this to play out favorably for investors. Company management expects ongoing top line difficulties due to the macroeconomic environment to persist throughout the rest of this year.

Once things pick back up, however, this stock could get interesting fairly quickly. That will likely be well into 2024. Additionally, it seems that near-term optimism has already been priced into the stock, something evidenced by its expensive relative valuation. For now I will keep my eyes on how things progress here, but would rate this stock a hold.