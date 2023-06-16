Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon's Silent AI Revolution: Rethinking AWS Growth (Upgrade To Buy)

Jun. 16, 2023 2:09 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
3.31K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon's AWS and Cloud Computing services are expected to benefit significantly from AI, with a wide range of AI solutions that are usually overlooked.
  • AWS is the market leader in cloud computing, and its extensive suite of tools for AI developers positions it as a potentially major player in the AI landscape.
  • The company's valuation could reach $1.38 trillion, slightly higher than its current trading value, as it capitalizes on the growth in AI cloud and maintains its competitive edge.
  • Overall, the expected growth for AI cloud computing and Amazon's neutral, yet dominant position in this market could reignite AWS' growth.

African American IT Engineer in Data Center

SeventyFour

Investment Thesis

With the AI rally underway and companies like Nvidia (NVDA) posting a 195% return YTD, we believe that Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AI/ Machine Learning capabilities are generally not being mentioned. Therefore, we have analyzed Amazon's position in the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Flexera, 2023 State Of Cloud Report

Flexera, 2023 State Of Cloud Report

Flexera, 2023 State Of Cloud Report

Flexera, 2023 State Of Cloud Report

Amazon AWS Machine Learning/ AI

Amazon AWS

TIKR Terminal R&D Spend TTM By Largest Companies

TIKR Terminal

Forrester Cloud Spending 2023

Forrester

Free Cash Flow Amazon TTM

TIKR Terminal

Chart
Data by YCharts

Amazon AWS Revenue & Margins

Author's Visuals, SEC Data

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
3.31K Followers
Innovative, Long-Term Fundamental Equity and Macro Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.