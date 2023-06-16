Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Will The Emerging Markets' Financial Sector Trigger A New Crisis?

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.23K Followers

Summary

  • Banking sector crises have historically been one of the key drivers of risk for emerging-market (EM) countries’ asset returns.
  • Naturally, the recent banking crises in the US and Europe raise concerns about EM exposure to financial sector risks too.
  • We’ve found that the EM financial sector overall looks strong and resilient—but that several individual EM countries’ banks could be vulnerable.

emerging market

tum3123

By Okan Akin, Markus Schneider

The Latin American crisis of the 1980s, the Mexican crisis of 1994–95 and the Asian Crisis of the late 1990s shared several underlying causes. In each case, economic stresses manifested in the financial sector, leading to fully

Key Macro/Leverage Risk Factors for EM

Depth Varies Considerably Across EM Countries

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.23K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.