Article Thesis

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has seen its shares explode upward year-to-date due to investors jumping on the AI theme. C3.ai does not really seem like a leader in this space, however. Add a weak Q4 earnings result and a similarly bad Q1 outlook, and the company does not look attractive for investment at all. Shares could climb higher as the bubble may inflate further, but I do not believe this is a good AI investment.

Does The "ai" In the Company Name Mean That C3.ai Is An AI Leader?

C3.ai has a name that suggests AI, or artificial intelligence, exposure. Even better, C3.ai has the ticker 'AI' which arguably is the best ticker if one wants to be recognized as an artificial intelligence company. But does the name and ticker symbol alone mean that C3.ai is indeed a leading artificial intelligence company? The large players in this space include Microsoft (MSFT), thanks to its ChatGPT stake, NVIDIA (NVDA), thanks to the massive sales boost that it experiences due to high AI chip demand, and so on.

C3.ai is far from a giant in any form, as it is valued at around $5 billion, and since its quarterly sales total around $70 million.

Looking at the company's history, one could come to the conclusion that C3.ai is not really an AI company. The company was originally founded as 'C3', with that name being related to something completely different than artificial intelligence. The 'C' stood for carbon, and the '3' stood for three things the company planned to do when it comes to carbon: measure, mitigate, and monetize. In short, the current C3.ai was originally founded as a carbon management or energy-related company -- this had nothing to do with AI. For a short period of time, the company was named C3 Energy, which made sense, as the company was originally founded as an energy company. Eventually, the company changed its name to C3.IoT -- this had nothing to do with the carbon business, and it also doesn't have anything to do with artificial intelligence. The name change, interestingly, happened when there was a lot of market interest in the Internet of Things. A couple of years ago, the company changed its name again, now being active under the current C3.ai name. For more about its not really AI-related history, see this Forbes article.

Is it likely that a small company that changes its focus completely every couple of years is a leading AI company? Is it likely that a small company that started out as a carbon mitigation business is beating Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Meta (META), Microsoft, and so on when it comes to artificial intelligence? While some might disagree, I believe that this is extremely unlikely. Due to changing its focus every couple of years, C3.ai does not have a long history of working on AI technology. Due to its small size, it does not have the resources to acquire leading tech (unlike Microsoft with its ChatGPT investment), nor does C3.ai have the resources to invest heavily in its operations -- unlike the aforementioned tech giants, which generate billions upon billions of dollars every quarter and can thus invest at a massive scale when opportunities arise.

Due to these factors alone, I believe that there is a good chance that C3.ai is not a leading AI company and that it will never turn into one. Looking at the company's recent quarterly report, we see that no growth is materializing -- which seems like a bad result for a company that is presumably at the forefront of the latest tech developments.

The company's most recent earnings release is available here on Seeking Alpha. To sum things up, C3.ai reported flat revenues of slightly more than $70 million and managed to generate a net loss of $65 million over the same time frame. Losing almost as much money as one generates in revenue is far from easy -- I have seldom seen a company this unprofitable. One of the largest contributors to C3.ai's large net losses is stock-based compensation. C3.ai excludes this item when calculating non-GAAP or adjusted profits, but I believe this does not really reflect the underlying earnings power. After all, while share-based compensation is a non-cash item, it nevertheless has a real impact on shareholders, due to the dilution it causes. While many other companies do exclude share-based compensation as well when they calculate adjusted profits, the dilutive impact mostly isn't as high as it is at C3.ai:

Since the company went public around 2.5 years ago, its share count has risen rapidly, and there is no sign of slowing down. Instead, dilution over the last year has been higher than over the previous year, according to the above chart.

Share-based compensation totaled $220 million over the last year or around $55 million per quarter. Revenues totaled $270 million over the same time frame, or a little less than $70 million per quarter. In other words, C3.ai issued around $0.80 worth of stock to its employees and management for each dollar of revenue that the same employees generated. On top of that, there were, of course, normal compensation expenses that were paid out in cash. When a company operates with a business model like that it will have a hard time generating value for shareholders, and/or ever becoming profitable on a GAAP basis.

All of this could (maybe) be neglected if the near-term growth outlook was great. NVIDIA has shown that companies with vast AI exposure can grow their sales massively on a year-over-year basis (looking at the guidance for the current quarter and comparing that to the revenue NVIDIA generated during Q1).

But at C3.ai, no near-term business growth is to be found. The company guides for revenues of $70 million to $72.5 million for the current quarter, or $71.25 million at the midpoint of the guidance range. That's less than the revenue the company has generated during the previous quarter. Growth companies shouldn't experience declining sales, and yet, that's what C3.ai has guided for.

In short, we have a company that is extremely unprofitable right now, which dilutes shareholders at a rapid pace, which has generated flat revenues during the most recent quarter, and which has guided for a small revenue decline for the current quarter. Nothing here suggests that this is a great investment.

And yet, C3.ai has seen its shares rally more than 300% year-to-date. To me, this doesn't make sense. I wouldn't want to buy C3.ai at $11 per share, where it traded in early January, as C3.ai would still be a small, no-growth, unprofitable tech company in that case. But with shares now trading at $46, it has become an even worse investment, solely due to its valuation rising to an even higher level.

With a valuation of $5.2 billion, C3.ai trades at around 18x the current revenue run rate. The broad market trades at an earnings multiple in the same ballpark, but a sales multiple of close to 20 is hefty. Considering that there is no growth to speak of, this valuation does not make sense to me.

Final Thoughts

Those that bought C3.ai in early 2023, due to whatever reason, have experienced massive gains -- congrats to anyone who did that. But I do believe that the hefty upside move we have seen in C3.ai's shares was not driven by fundamentals or an improving business outlook, etc. Instead, to me, it looks like this was a sentiment-driven share price move. One could also argue that C3.ai is part of the forming AI bubble. Holding an extremely unprofitable no-growth tech company at 18x sales that is also diluting shareholders at a rapid pace is not an attractive investment proposal, I believe.

I personally wouldn't short C3.ai, as no one knows whether shares continue to explode higher. But I also don't want to gamble on that. I believe locking in the recent gains could be an opportune move for those that own shares.