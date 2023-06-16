Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

There's (Still) No Pivot Coming

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.41K Followers

Summary

  • This week’s Federal Reserve decision was interesting mainly because there was no hint at a pivot.
  • The market had been pricing in a rate cut this year, but the Fed made it pretty clear that that’s not happening.
  • They essentially said they’re close to finished, but might raise rates two more times this year.

Businessman flipping up and down arrow with FED on coins stacking for Federal reserve increase and decrease interest rate control which effect to America and world economic growth concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

This week’s Federal Reserve decision was interesting mainly because there was no hint at a pivot. The market had been pricing in a rate cut this year, but the Fed made it pretty clear that that’s not happening.

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.41K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.