Petrobras: The Worst Has Been Avoided

Summary

  • Petrobras has best-in-class assets and a wide cost moat.
  • For now, the worst has been avoided in terms of Petrobras' governance. PBR's significant discount to peers is no longer justified.
  • The Brazilian Real may soon appreciate against the U.S. dollar.
  • At $60 per barrel Brent, I estimate Petrobras will make $16 billion.
  • In the decade ahead, I project returns in the range of 15.5% per annum for PBR.

brazil coins, light radiating on money, grand prize or lottery concept.

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

The Worst Avoided

Following the election of President Lula, many expected Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to take on excess debt, refine at a loss, and invest in return-dilutive projects. However, Brazilian officials and executives are signaling a different outcome:

“The priorities to

A natural contrarian, business graduate, and value investor, I seek opportunities in the market that present outsized returns. I am constantly analyzing financial statements, stress-testing my opinions, and studying the principles of great investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

