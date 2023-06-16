michaelbwatkins

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced a monumental change in monetary policy: no interest rate hike this month.

Some call it a "pause" while others a "skip." The Fed would like you to believe it's a skip, although Chairman Powell wouldn't come out and say so. During the Q&A session of the press conference, Wall Street Journal Reporter Nick Timiraos asked Powell why they are leaving rates unchanged if they expect further rate hikes this year. Timiraos said:

So why not just rip off the Band-Aid and raise rates today?

Powell responded by concluding (emphasis added):

And I think I think that the skip, I shouldn't call it a skip, the decision makes sense.

This move caught many analysts off guard who were expecting further rate hikes. On May 6, we published an article called That's It, Hikes Are Done And Rates Have Peaked At 5%. This is where we offered our case that this pause should be expected, and we were correct.

Now we offer three more expectations:

This is not a "skip." Rate cuts will come later than the market expects. Rate cuts will be deeper than the market expects.

On June 14 the FOMC issued a statement that the committee unanimously voted to maintain the current Fed Funds rate of 5.0-5.25%. To understand our point of view requires the use of a helpful, albeit imperfect, analogy.

It may seem to be sensible to compare the Fed's rate policy to that of a Battleship firing upon an opposing Battleship. The ship's guns are the Fed's policy tools. The opposing ship represents inflation. By establishing rate policy the Fed is firing its guns. Intuitively, one would expect the projectiles, representing the effect of the policy, to travel quickly and impact their target with speed. But this is not how monetary policy works.

A more accurate analogy would involve the Fed as a submarine aiming upon the inflation ship with its policy torpedo at the ready. When the pauses, it releases the torpedo. One can imagine the tense delay of waiting to see if the torpedo hits its mark. The Captain, Powell, and his crew watch with keen anticipation.

The torpedo takes time to reach its moving target. Therefore, the sub must calculate a trajectory in advance of the ship. Perhaps this would be simple if it were not for the ship reacting after the torpedo has been launched. Inflation may react in unexpected ways that are independent of the policy threat, such as when shortages, war, drought, or fiscal policy divert its course. Sometimes away from the torpedo's path and sometimes toward it. But inflation may also react to the policy threat and resist its impact by way of increased Federal deficits.

If the torpedo hits its mark the Fed will have successfully managed policy to sink inflation. If they aim short, they will readjust and fire again, this would be equivalent to additional interest rate hikes. This is where the analogy breaks down. If the Fed were to aim long, the inflation ship would still be destroyed and the Fed would be compelled to withdraw, representing a lowering of rates.

How did we know that the Fed would launch its torpedo now?

Can we determine if it is on course?

Let us examine the data.

Torpedo Launch Initiated

The Fed has paused interest rate hikes. This essentially means that the Fed feels confident enough by the economic data that it has a reasonable chance to accomplish its mission in due time. Its mandate of price stability has been its primary focus for more than a year while its mandate of maximum employment has taken a back seat. The Fed knows that its policy changes impact the economy with a lag. This is what Powell said during the Press Conference:

It's sort of standard thinking that monetary policy affects economic activity with long and variable lags. Of course, these days, financial conditions begin to tighten well in advance of actual rate hikes. So if you, if you look back when we were lifting off, we started talking about lifting off - by the time we had lifted off the two year, which is a pretty good estimate of where policy is going, had gone from 20 basis points to 200 basis points.

He didn't mention the 2-year by accident. The Fed considers bond market data when setting policy. They know that an inversion of the 2Y Treasury to Fed Funds Rate is an uncommon circumstance that usually forecasts economic weakness.

Data by YCharts

The behavior of the 2Y Treasury in relation to the Fed Funds was one of our tells that the rate pause was imminent. Notice that the 2Y leads the FFR higher during each of the hiking cycles and when the FFR is solidly above the 2Y that is when the Fed usually pauses. Most of the time that pause represents the peak, or near the peak, for both rates.

Data by YCharts

This inversion is basically the periscope sights lining up with the target. But how does the Fed know that the sights are properly calibrated? While we do not have access to more than a mere fraction of the data available to the Fed, we can examine the trajectory of the inflation ship.

The Fed speaks a lot about the Consumer Price Index and Core CPI and even more about Personal Consumption Expenditures and Core PCE. In his opening remarks, Powell mentioned PCE twice, Core PCE twice, CPI once, and core CPI once. The Fed's Summary of Economic Projections has forecasted for PCE to decline to 3.2% (lower than previous) and Core PCE to 3.9% (higher than previous) by the end of the year.

Currently, the Fed Funds Rate is above each of these measures with the exception of Core CPI. During previous hiking cycles, the Fed did not pause hiking until the FFR was above each of these inflation measures.

Data by YCharts

We prefer to also examine the Producer Price Index in the U.S. to get a sense of onshore inflation. We feel this is a more direct measure of actual costs in real-time and with fewer lags and manipulations than the CPI. Year-over-year CPI peaked at around 9% in June 2022. Anecdotally, most any household will tell you that by June 2022 they had experienced much higher price increases. Alternatively, the PPI peaked at 11.6% a more realistic measure that matches with reported numbers. Today, the US PPI stands at 1.09% YoY, suggesting that CPI and PCE are due to continue falling in the quarters ahead.

Data by YCharts

Taken a step further, the Personal Consumption PPI, which more closely resembles that which is measured by CPI, peaked at 20.9% in June 2022. It is now negative year over year by -2.6%. This is not to suggest that CPI is due to deflate, but the Fed is likely seeing these trends and calculating that they have marked the target with reasonable precision.

Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Like our submarine, the Fed has another mandate besides inflation. It must avoid being spotted by the enemy. This requires quick and decisive action. If they delay or overshoot their target they can blow their cover. This represents an uncontrolled deceleration in the labor market. So far, the labor market has remained robust with abundant job openings and low unemployment. But we should not forget about the lag.

Below is a chart of the change in the Fed Funds Rate in red compared to the year-over-year change in continuing unemployment claims. Notice that the Fed consistently ceases raising rates once the trend of continuing claims begins to rise. In the month of May 2023, continuing claims were up 26.4% YoY. The last four times that CC was rising this quickly were in March 2020, August 2008, April 2001, and November 1990. The Fed did not raise rates by a significant degree for at least a year after each of these periods.

Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Tracking Torpedo Course

The torpedo has been launched. And yet, the Fed has already admitted failure. This is because they have raised their implied FFR target over the next three years. They are essentially saying "We think we missed, reload the tubes." The Fed's dot plot now forecasts another two rate hikes in 2023 with an end-of-year target of 5.625%. They also raised their end-of-year targets for 2024 and 2025 to 4.625% and 3.375%. This appears to have initially rattled equity markets which quickly reversed and surged higher in the hours after the meeting.

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

However, typically, once the Fed pauses it does not resume rate hiking. This is partly due to the natural tendency to overestimate policy and its lags. It is commonly considered that changes in monetary policy take 12-18 months to reach their full effect on the economy. Below is a chart of the change in the FFR and Fed Balance Sheet between 12-18 months ago which is largely considered the policy that is in full effect today.

Data by YCharts

Below is the same chart but for the monetary policy that has occurred over the past 12 months and is expected to reach full effect in the 12-18 months ahead. The differences are staggering. The FFR has increased by 425 basis points over the past year while the Fed balance sheet has declined by 6%.

Data by YCharts

The Fed is still intent on lowering their bloated balance sheet which is nearly double its pre-pandemic level. In their June press release, the FOMC outlined a balance sheet reduction rate equal to the amount of Treasury and MBS assets that mature each month in excess of $95 billion. We expect that the balance sheet is now the primary focus of the Fed, especially as higher interest rates have been pressuring U.S. financial institutions leading to three of the largest U.S. bank failures this year. These stressors have led to banks tightening their lending standards. The inverse of net percentage of banks tightening lending starts for commercial and industrial loans to large and middle market firms is below in blue compared to the change in the FFR from a year prior. The Fed consistently lowers rates into tightening standards but at present a large divergence has emerged. This suggests that the current rate posture should be sufficient to achieve the Fed's objective, and likely kick off a recession.

Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed

With the pandemic seemingly behind us, we expect that global inflation should continue to moderate, absent further black swan events. The issue in the U.S. is the Federal deficit continues in excess. The Federal Deficit as a percent of GDP ended the year 2022 at -5.4% which is more than the average of -3.71%. A deep deficit like this may have stimulative and inflationary effects on the economy under specific parameters which are more complex than we can examine here.

Data by YCharts

One reason that the deficit remains deep is that the interest payments owed by the Federal Government have steeply risen as interest rates have risen. The Federal Government's interest expense has risen by $300B over the past year and a half. This extra currency in the hands of Treasury investors could have a stimulative effect.

Data by YCharts

Dive, Dive, Dive!

During the press conference, Powell gave his prediction for how long they will maintain interest rates at these levels, read below: (emphasis added):

And it actually, you know, since we're probably going to - we're having real rates that are going to have to be meaningfully positive and significantly so for us to get inflation down that probably means that that certainly means that that it will be appropriate to cut rates at such time as inflation is coming down really significantly. And again, we're talking about a couple of years out. I think as anyone can see, not a single person on the committee wrote down a rate cut this year, nor do I think it is at all likely to be appropriate if you think about it.

The market is calling his bluff. The futures market began pricing in a higher FFR curve over the next two years but continues to expect much lower rates by 2025, in the range of 3.75%. This is more in line with the FOMC dot plot.

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

Why, then, would Powell make such a bold statement? We interpret this, and the future expected rate hikes, to be forward guidance from the Fed to maintain tighter financial conditions. During the last few interest rate pauses the Fed has likewise maintained a hawkish tone until rate cuts began. We suspect this is because they don't exactly know what will happen next and are keeping their options open.

If the torpedo is on course and is successful in sinking inflation, when should we expect Powell to order a dive of his sub and a drop in interest rates?

The market seems to believe that a soft landing will be achieved and the Fed will seemingly choose to dive on its own. Perhaps. But history shows that the Fed eases interest rate policy for a good reason. That reason, more often than not, is weakness in employment, their other mandate.

The FOMC improved its economic outlook in June. It lowered its 2023 unemployment forecast from 4.5% to 4.1% and raised its change in real GDP from 0.4% to 1.0%. Before interest rate cuts could even be considered these projections would need to reverse their trend. This certainly helps to support Powell's opinion about holding rates steady for "years."

In contrast to their projections, leading indicators are not as supportive of GDP. The Conference Board of Leading Indicators is forecasting negative real GDP growth in the year ahead. Real Gross Domestic Income, blue in the chart below, is consistently correlated to Real Domestic Product, red. Real GDI has been negative for two consecutive quarters now. When both are negative, a recession virtually always occurs. With history as a guide, the Fed begins to cut rates as real GDP falls below zero.

Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed

The bond market has a message for investors: be wary. The Fed usually begins to cut interest rates when the 10Y-3M Treasury curve begins to steepen after becoming inverted. The curve is deeply inverted today. These "jaws" of separation between the FFR and 10y-3M have consistently been a precursor to recession which means higher unemployment. During the last four rate pauses, the pause lasted an average of 8.25 months.

Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed

It does not make sense to us, as the market expects, that the Fed will cut rates modestly. Cutting 200 basis points over 2.5 years is logical under so few circumstances. Either the economy remains strong and Powell is proven right and rates remain elevated for years or the U.S. enters into a recession. During each recession of the 21st century, the Fed has cut rates below 2%. Twice they cut rates essentially to zero. In a way, the market is pricing in the probability of both circumstances. We fail to see how, upon enduring the lag in monetary policy, the U.S. can remain that robust when the economic data is already compelling enough for the Fed to hawkishly pause.

Data by YCharts

Summary

The Fed has started the interest rate pause. Inflation data has weakened enough to give them a reason to trust in the lag of effect from changes in monetary policy. We believe that the FOMC's expectations of higher rates in 2023 are merely forward guidance to keep the tone hawkish.

The policy appears to be effective. While many economic measures, including unemployment and GDP, remain strong, there is compelling data that suggests continued weakness should be expected. Jerome Powell talks about keeping rates high for years to come. We expect that the Fed will maintain the FFR at 5-5.25% through the end of 2023, 6 more months. In the first half of 2024, we expect that employment data will be softening and the yield curve likely steepening. This will pressure the Fed to consider rate cuts. We think the most likely period for that to begin is Q2 or Q3 of 2024. We expect that the Fed will need to cut the FFR to 2% or below in an effort to stabilize economic conditions that will continue to experience the lag of monetary policy over the next 12-18 months.