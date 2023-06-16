Marina113/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates by 0.25 basis points, bringing its policy rate up to 3.5 percent.

The ECB said it will increase the rates again in July.

In the eurozone, inflation is far from dead!

And, this is what the Federal Reserve System has to deal with as it works its way to bring the U.S. inflation rate down to 2.0 percent.

It also should be noted that central banks in Australia and Canada also restarted their policy tightening this month.

The effects of these increases can be seen in the value of the U.S. dollar.

Here is the chart on the U.S. dollar and the Euro since early November 2022.

U.S. Dollars to the Euro (Federal Reserve)

Here we can see that the Euro cost somewhere around $0.98 around November 1, 2022. This was around the time that central banks in Europe and around the world started to raise their policy rates of interest and moved into greater competition with the U.S. dollar.

Today, the cost of one Euro was $1.0950 at the close of business.

During this period of time, even though the Federal Reserve was still raising its policy rate of interest, other central banks around the world began to step up their battles against inflation, and as they did this, the value of the U.S. dollar declined in world markets.

We can see this by looking at a Nominal Broad U.S. Dollar Index.

In early November the index was around 128. Today, at the close of business, the U.S. Dollar Index was right around 102.

Nominal Broad U.S. Dollar Index (Federal Reserve)

So, the Federal Reserve kept on increasing its policy rate of interest every FOMC meeting until the one held this past Tuesday and Wednesday, but investors believed that other countries and other central banks were becoming more serious about the fight against inflation.

The price of the U.S. dollar is just one piece of evidence that is showing that the investment community is not taking the U.S. efforts as seriously as they are taking the moves of other central banks.

It seems as if the absence of a Federal Reserve policy rate movement this week contributed to this belief within the investment community.

For example, the Standard & Poor's 500 Stock Index has risen 57 points since it was announced that the Fed was not going to change its policy rate of interest at this time.

In other posts, I have written more extensively about this attitude the investment community seems to have about the focus of the leaders of the Federal Reserve.

Federal Reserve Policy Actions

Since the early part of November 2022, the Federal Reserve has not really tightened up on the U.S. banking system.

One measure of how the Federal Reserve is moving to fight inflation is the statistical series called "Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks."

As I have explained many times, this series can be used as a proxy for "excess reserves" in the banking system. If the Federal Reserve is tightening up on the banking system, it wants to remove excess reserves from the banking system.

If the Fed wants to loosen up, it allows excess reserves to rise.

Here is how Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks has performed since the first of November.

Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

One can see from this chart that from November 1, 2022, to March 1, 2023, "excess reserves" in the commercial banking system revolved around $3.0 trillion to $3.2 trillion.

For one thing, if the banking system has around $3.0 trillion in "excess reserves" it has a tremendous amount of liquidity floating around the banking system. I don't feel sorry for them when commercial banks have over $3.0 trillion in excess reserves.

But, all during this period, the Federal Reserve was raising its policy rate of interest. However, the banking system did not seem to be losing any liquidity during this time.

All during this time period, the investment community was talking about a Federal Reserve "pivot" from its stated "tight money stance."

In fact, although the Fed was raising its policy rate of interest during this period of time, the liquidity position of the commercial banks did not change.

Then what happened in early March?

First, Silicon Valley Bank failed and then another failure or two took place.

Then the Federal Reserve, wanting to protect the banking system, injected more reserves into the banking system.

This can be seen as the "excess reserves" in the commercial banking system jump up to more than $3.4 trillion.

Although Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve banks dropped off, one can see that the amount of excess reserves in the banking system is now around $3.3 trillion.

Analysts have not been able to label this amount as "tight."

And, this is the main policy tool the Federal Reserve is using to support the increases in its policy rate of interest and to fight inflation.

The Federal Reserve may still be fighting inflation, but the investment community is raising questions about how hard they are fighting the battle.

The value of the U.S. dollar has declined during this past seven-month time period.

Stock prices have risen during this past seven-month time period.

And, there are other indicators.

Going Forward

The Federal Reserve has continued to reduce the size of its portfolio of securities held outright.

Here is the chart on this series.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

We see a persistent downward path in terms of the Fed's portfolio of securities held outright.

But, the Fed has used other line items to manage the amount of excess reserves that are found in the banking system.

And, so the narrative goes on.

Chairman Powell and the other leaders within the Fed claim that they are still serious about fighting inflation.

They talk about this fight at every chance they have.

But, the financial community doesn't seem to be believing them.

Just looking at the few statistics presented in this post, one could argue that the story the Federal Reserve is trying to tell is not the whole story.

The financial markets are telling us not to believe Mr. Powell and the other Federal Reserve leaders.

Right now, it seems that investors should be listening to the markets and not so much to the Federal Reserve.