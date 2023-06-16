Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Desktop Metal: High Ambitions Despite Macroeconomic Pressures

Jun. 16, 2023 5:09 AM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)1 Comment
Overlooked Opportunities profile picture
Overlooked Opportunities
32 Followers

Summary

  • Desktop Metal has a clear mission to achieve a significant market share in additive manufacturing.
  • The company is strategically focused on driving organic revenue, cost reduction, and customer-centricity.
  • Q1 2023 earnings showed revenue decline but steady repeat business and growth in service revenues.
  • Aggressive cost-cutting measures are expected to improve gross margins and drive toward EBITDA break-even by the end of 2023.
  • Despite financial challenges, management remains optimistic, aiming for sustained growth through innovation and expansion.

Young Designer During His Work In Laboratory

AzmanJaka/E+ via Getty Images

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) has a clear mission:

Enable mass production via AM 2.0 and achieve a double-digit share of the ~100B additive manufacturing market by the end of the decade (2023 Investor Presentation).

I believe the

Growing AM 2.o Serviceable Adressable Market to Drive Growth

2023 Investor Presentation

OpEx vs COGS Quarterly Summary

Company Reports

OpEx vs COGS percentage of Sales

Company Reports

NTM EV/Revenue vs LTM Gross Margin % Bubble Chart

Capital IQ

Desktop Metal Valuation Peer Comp Summary

Capital IQ

This article was written by

Overlooked Opportunities profile picture
Overlooked Opportunities
32 Followers
Using a fundamental-based investment approach, I aim to find companies that will outperform the market over a multi-year time horizon. Opinions are formed through my research of financial statements, valuation analysis, industry tailwinds, and overlooked details in annual reports. I have seven years of professional experience in Corporate FP&A, Treasury, and Asset Management, as well as a finance degree from Purdue University. Recommendations are for research purposes only and not investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.