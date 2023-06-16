Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Comcast: My Personal Impressions From Super Nintendo World

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • This is my personal review of Comcast Universal's Super Nintendo Land at Universal Hollywood and Super Mario Bros. Film.
  • Comcast pays a nice, well-covered dividend with healthy payout ratios of earnings and free cash flow.
  • The stock trades below intrinsic value on two of my price target models.
  • Comcast may have a Star Wars-type franchise burgeoning going forward.

Universal Studios Hollywood Commemorates Arrival Of "SUPER NINTENDO WORLD" With Red Carpet And Welcome Celebration

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment

Headline

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), is still a buy and back on my list of best ideas after some others have gotten away from me to the upside. I recently did an article on the company

Chart
Data by YCharts

Comcast 2022 10K segments

Comcast 2022 10K

Chart
Data by YCharts

My own photo taken at Super Nintendo World

my own photo (my own photo from Super Nintendo Land)

Seeking Alpha wall st predictions

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

seekingalpha div stats

seeking alpha

seeking alpha free cash flow cmcsa

seeking alpha

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
2.54K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMCSA, DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.