This article is a follow-up to my article from May 16th where I explained how YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) works, how it generates its rich dividends, some risks, and opportunities about the fund and what kind of investors would benefit most from the fund so that readers were better informed about what they are buying after reading it. In this article, I will comment about some recent developments including the fund's dividend hike and give further insights about the active-management portion of the fund from what I've seen since my last article on it.

The fund recently gave good news to investors as it nearly doubled its monthly dividend payment from 44 cents per share to 80 cents per share. The dividend raise came after 4 straight months of dividend reductions, and the new dividend represents an annualized dividend yield of 60%.

Also, many people were surprised by the large dividend raise because these types of option trading funds tend to increase their dividend payment when volatility rises and reduce their pay when volatility drops because volatility is their bread and butter. Since VIX (VIX) dropped to low levels not seen since pre-COVID times, we've seen JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) reduce their dividend payments by -17% and Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) reduce their dividend payments by -29%.

Data by YCharts

So a lot of people were expecting TSLY to also cut dividends, which it had been doing since March, so investors were pleasantly surprised to see a large dividend raise. We've also seen a similar raise in other ETFs of YieldMax such as YieldMax ARKK Option Income Strategy ETF (OARK) which focuses on ARKK, not to mention new dividend launches in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) and YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (APLY) which are TSLY's sister funds that focus on Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL) respectively.

Data by YCharts

The massive dividend hike was the good news. On the other hand, there was also the fact that the fund is still vastly underperforming the performance of Tesla (TSLA) by a pretty large margin.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly enough, the fund outperforms both S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) year-to-date, but obviously not as much as TSLA is outperforming both indices.

Data by YCharts

At the end of the day, this is a covered call fund (or a version of it) and we always knew that these funds underperform when their underlying stock rises sharply. This shouldn't surprise anyone at this point. What I found surprising is the versatility of the management in actively managing this fund. A couple of weeks ago they had an open position of covered calls with a strike price of $215 when TSLA was trading at $200. Once TSLA started challenging this level, they quickly rolled those options into a strike price of $225 and then to $235.

The stock quickly rallied to $250 and the management was unable to capture all of this upside, but they were able to capture a good chunk of it which is impressive and why they can afford to hike the dividend when volatility is going down and other option-focused funds are reducing dividends right and left.

We've also seen something similar in TSLY's sister fund NVDY a few weeks ago when NVDA suddenly jumped 30% overnight. The fund was unable to capture all of this upside, but it captured a good portion of it through active management.

Data by YCharts

This doesn't mean that they will be able to do this every time. It is possible to have a scenario where TSLA suddenly rises so much, the management tries to roll their short calls to higher prices in an effort to capture further upside and the stock suddenly crashes and gives back all its gains, resulting in sizeable losses for the fund. Investors should always be prepared for those situations.

Having an actively-managed options-based fund has its advantages, but those advantages can quickly turn into disadvantages if the fund management doesn't know what they are doing or if they simply make bad bets which appeared to be good at the time. You have to be able to take the risk along with the good that comes with active management.

When it comes to TSLY the big question still remains the same. If this fund vastly underperforms TSLA, why not just buy TSLA and enjoy the gains. This is why I'm saying the jury is still out with this fund. It is possible that TSLA's vast outperformance continues, but how often can a stock climb 30-50% in a period of a couple of months? How often can stocks pull what NVDA pulled last month by jumping 30% overnight? Sure, those things happen, but not very often. If TSLA were to be flat or slowly climb higher for a period of several months, TSLY could outperform TSLA. If TSLA were to also drop slowly, TSLY could slightly outperform TSLA, at least in theory.

We need more time to determine if TSLY is a good bet or not. If you are undecided between the two, you can create your own mix of TSLA and TSLY at your comfort level. For example, if you are totally unsure about which one to hold, you can create a 50-50% position between the two stocks. If you are more bullish on TSLA, you can do a 70-30 or even an 80-20 mix. If you are more conservative and expect TSLA to be range-bound in the near future, you can do the opposite of this with a 30-70 mix. It's all up to you. You can also go all in TSLA or all in TSLY depending on your preferences, goals, and investment strategy.

I am slowly adding to my TSLY position and mostly reinvesting my dividends. If the fund hikes dividends, that means I get to buy more shares of it and if the fund reduces dividends, I get to buy less, so it all evens itself out over time. In the long run, if the fund proves to be an outperformer, I will have accumulated more and more shares of it. If it turns out to be an underperformer, this will take up a smaller and smaller percentage of my total portfolio over time, just like it happens in index funds where outperformers get a higher and higher weight and underperformers get less and less weight.

I would give it at least a year or two so that we can see how this fund performs under a variety of different circumstances to have a near final verdict on it. It's impossible to have a final verdict on any fund (not to mention one that actively trades options to generate income on highly volatile stocks) but we will have a good idea about where it's going. For now, I say hold your stock and reinvest your dividends while carefully adding small amounts when it dips, but don't go all in yet.