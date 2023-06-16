Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bath & Body Works: A High-Quality Business Model But With No Upside

Jun. 16, 2023 8:00 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.02K Followers

Summary

  • Bath & Body Works is capitalizing on trends such as clean beauty, wellness and self-care, and the digital transition to drive growth.
  • BBWI has an EBITDA-M of 20% and is generating consistently strong cash flows.
  • Key risks to BBWI is the performance in the coming 12 months as investors are pricing in a resilient performance.
  • Our DCF valuation implies the company is trading at its fair value.

Bath and Body Works storefront and parking lot in Houston TX.

Brett_Hondow

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • BBWI has a high-quality business model and is benefiting from tailwinds. We suspect it will be a resilient retailer in the coming year.
  • Margins are very good and look defensible, owing to
Chart
Data by YCharts

BBWI

Financials (TIKR Terminal)

BBWI

Outlook (TIKR Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.02K Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.