Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SGOV: This Ultra-Safe And High Yield ETF Belongs In Most Portfolios

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
66 Followers

Summary

  • SGOV offers a 5.1% yield with very low risk, making it an attractive investment option in the current economic environment.
  • Combining SGOV with VCIT can provide investors with both a high yield and potential capital appreciation.
  • I rate SGOV a Buy.

Biden Administration

Douglas Rissing

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is a cash alternative that currently offers high yield and very low risk. With AUM of about $10.5B, SGOV has a 30-day SEC yield of about 5.1%. I recently covered

SGOV's top 10 holdings

SGOV's top 10 holdings (ETF.com)

Short term treasury yield

Short-term treasury yield (FRED.com)

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
66 Followers
I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I cover undiscovered ETFs,  primarily in the energy sector. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.