Stationary Energy Storage Is Set For Insane Growth - How To Invest Into This Boom

Trend Investing
Summary

  • Stationary energy storage is booming, led by Tesla. Global stationary energy storage is forecast to double in 2023.
  • Tesla Master Plan 3 says the world will need ~120 TWh of stationary energy storage for a 100% renewable energy world. That's about a 1,200x increase on today's level.
  • How to invest into the stationary energy storage boom.
Smart grid renewable energy system solution for future smart cities at sunset. 3d rendering

Petmal

This article first appeared in 'Trend Investing Group' on May 16, 2023, but has been updated for this article.

For a background on the stationary energy storage trend you can read our past articles:

Tesla Q1, 2023 financials reveal that Tesla's stationary energy storage grew 360% YoY in Q1, 2023

Tesla Q1, 2023 financials presentation

Bloomberg forecasts rapid growth in stationary energy storage and a doubling in 2023

BloombergNEF

Tesla Master Plan 3 - Summary of key requirements needed for the world to move to 100% clean sustainable energy, including electric transportation

Tesla Master Plan 3 - April 5, 2023

Tesla Master Plan 3

Tesla Master Plan 3 - April 5, 2023

Master Plan 3 comparison of energy storage types - Lithium-ion batteries come out on top

Tesla Master Plan 3 - page 19

Tesla's energy storage deployments has increased rapidly and is set to grow exponentially

Tesla Q1, 2023 earnings slides

Tesla Megapack sells for about US$2.4m each

Tesla website

Tesla Powerwall 3 will use LFP batteries and should be very popular for home and business energy storage

Tesla website

BYD energy storage solutions

BYD website

CATL products in large scale commercial stationary energy storage

CATL website

Global lithium-ion battery manufacturers by market share in 2022

CNEVPOST

LFP batteries are now also gaining market share in EVs, forecast to reach 40% share in 2023

BloombergNEF

A map summary of companies with lithium-ion Battery Energy Stationary Storage ("BESS") gigafactories in operation or planned (numbers highlighted in black)

Rock Stock Channel courtesy of Rho Motion

Solar & wind production needs to increase by 3x/yr, battery production by 29x/yr, BEV production by 11x/yr

Tesla 2023 Shareholder Meeting

Trend Investing
